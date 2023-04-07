Greg Blaine

Greg Blaine

Stearns Electric Association hosted its 86th annual meeting, March 30. Scott Dirkes of Osakis was elected to the Cooperative’s Board of Directors in District 7 to serve a three-year term.

Two incumbents, Greg Blaine of Little Falls and Eric Peterson of Grey Eagle, were also re-elected in District 1 and District 8 respectively and will each serve a three-year term.

Load comments