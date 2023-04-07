Stearns Electric Association hosted its 86th annual meeting, March 30. Scott Dirkes of Osakis was elected to the Cooperative’s Board of Directors in District 7 to serve a three-year term.
Two incumbents, Greg Blaine of Little Falls and Eric Peterson of Grey Eagle, were also re-elected in District 1 and District 8 respectively and will each serve a three-year term.
The results were as follows:
District 1 — Serving Minnesota townships: Scandia-Valley, Cushing, Clough, Parker, Darling, Green Prairie, Culdrum, Pike Creek, Swanville, Swan River, Elmdale and Two Rivers in Morrison County — Greg Blaine, 219 votes and seven write-in votes.
District 7 — Serving Minnesota townships: Turtle Creek, Little Elk, Leslie, Reynolds, Long Prairie, Bruce, Gordon, Little Sauk, Round Prairie, Burnhamville, West Union and Grey Eagle in Todd County; and Orange in Douglas County — Scott Dirkes, 158 votes; and Lawrence Iverson (incumbent) 135 votes.
District 8 — Serving Minnesota townships: Kandota and Birchdale in Todd County; Westport in Pope County; Ashley, Sauk Centre and Melrose in Stearns County — Eric Peterson (incumbent), 207 votes.
Total voter turnout for this year’s election was 12.95%. Members in voting districts could vote one of three ways: online, by mail or in person.
Following the meeting, the Stearns Electric Board of Directors held an organizational meeting. The following directors have been elected to serve as the Board officers: President – Eric Peterson, District 8; Vice President – Randy Rothstein, District 4; and Secretary/Treasurer – Michael Cramer, District 3.
Visit the Cooperative’s website, www.stearnselec tric.org/annual-meeting, for complete details on the 86th annual meeting.
