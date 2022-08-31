One person was killed and another was seriously injured, Tuesday, when two vehicles collided just east of Motley.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Robert Frederick Lohman, 83, Baxter, died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash. Gina Villanueva Hollingsworth, 47, Pillager, was said to have suffered “life threatening” injuries.
According to the State Patrol, it received word of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at about 1:38 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred on Highway 210 in Cass County, near the intersection with 57th Avenue Southwest — less than two miles east of Motley in May Township.
The report states that Hollingsworth was driving a 2007 Chevy Cobalt westbound on Highway 210 as Lohman approached, traveling eastbound in a 2007 Toyota Tacoma. The pickup truck driven by Lohman allegedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the Cobalt.
Hollingsworth was airlifted to St. Cloud CentraCare Hospital via Life Link with life-threatening injuries, the nature of which were not listed in the report.
According to the State Patrol, both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, and alcohol did not play a role in the incident. The airbags deployed in both vehicles.
The Minnesota State Patrol received assistance at the scene from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Life Link and Staples Ambulance.
