An Eagle Bend woman died after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash west of Little Falls, Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol had not released further information about the victim, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, pending notification of her loved ones. Further information will be released, Wednesday.

According to the report, the State Patrol received word of the crash at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on Highway 27 just west of the Highway 238 intersection near milepost 133 in Pike Creek Township, a little more than a mile west of Little Falls.

The report states that the Eagle Bend resident was eastbound on Highway 27 in a 2016 Nissan. Meanwhile, Logan Richard Klooster, 33, Ankeny, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 27 in a 2019 Jeep Compass when he allegedly crossed the center line of the highway — for unspecified reasons — and struck the Eagle Bend woman’s vehicle head-on.

Klooster was taken to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident and alcohol was not a factor, according to the Highway Patrol.

The report states that the airbags deployed in both vehicles.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

