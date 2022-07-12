An Eagle Bend woman died after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash west of Little Falls, Tuesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol had not released further information about the victim, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, pending notification of her loved ones. Further information will be released, Wednesday.
According to the report, the State Patrol received word of the crash at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on Highway 27 just west of the Highway 238 intersection near milepost 133 in Pike Creek Township, a little more than a mile west of Little Falls.
The report states that the Eagle Bend resident was eastbound on Highway 27 in a 2016 Nissan. Meanwhile, Logan Richard Klooster, 33, Ankeny, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 27 in a 2019 Jeep Compass when he allegedly crossed the center line of the highway — for unspecified reasons — and struck the Eagle Bend woman’s vehicle head-on.
Klooster was taken to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident and alcohol was not a factor, according to the Highway Patrol.
The report states that the airbags deployed in both vehicles.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.