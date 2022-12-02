Ambulance sig
A pair of single-vehicle accidents in eastern Morrison County, Thursday, resulted in minor injuries.

The first occurred at about 7:13 a.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Highway 25 and 213th Street, about two miles northwest of Lastrup. Nicole Mary Johnson, 41, Pierz, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

