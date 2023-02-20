A Little Falls man was involved in a semi versus SUV collision in southwest Minnesota, Monday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Timothy Roger Westling, 64, Little Falls, was not injured in the crash. Erin Jo Lanie, 32, Ihlen, was reported to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The State Patrol reported that, at about 11:36 a.m. Monday, it was alerted to a two-vehicle crash Pipestone County’s Eden Township.
The report states that Lanie was northbound on Highway 23 in a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva. Meanwhile, Westling was southbound in a 2021 Peterbilt 389 Tractor Trailer. Near mile-marker 25, for undisclosed reasons, the two vehicles collided.
The State Patrol noted that road conditions were “dry” in the area at the time of the incident.
Westling was not injured, but Lanie was transported to the Pipestone County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The airbag deployed in Lanie’s SUV. Alcohol was not factor, according to the State Patrol.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office, Pipestone Fire Department and Pipestone EMS.
That wreck occurred just 40 minutes after a St. Cloud teenager was injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Motley.
According to the State Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile female driver from St. Cloud sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Her passenger, Tyler Jack Ford, 18, Bemidji, was not injured. The crash occurred in Cass County’s Becker Township, about seven miles north of Motley.
At about 10:55 a.m. Monday, the State Patrol learned of a crash near the intersection of Highway 64 and 100th Street Southwest. The report states that the 17-year-old driver was northbound on Highway 64 in a 2009 Nissan Altima.
On road conditions described by the State Patrol as “snow/ice,” she lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch, striking a tree.
The driver was taken to Lakewood Health Systems Hospital in Staples with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger did not require medical attention.
Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident. The airbag did not deploy in the vehicle, and alcohol was not a factor.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Staples Ambulance.
