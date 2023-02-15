Daniel Wayne Maclean
Morrison County Jail

Charges were filed against an Onamia man, Wednesday, in connection to an incident in which six male inmates at the Morrison County Jail overdosed.

Daniel Wayne Maclean, 38, Onamia, was charged in Morrison County District with one gross misdemeanor count of introducing contraband — drugs or liquor — into a jail or prison. That charge is in addition to a felony drug charge stemming from a Feb. 7 incident, which resulted in his initial arrest.

