Charges were filed against an Onamia man, Wednesday, in connection to an incident in which six male inmates at the Morrison County Jail overdosed.
Daniel Wayne Maclean, 38, Onamia, was charged in Morrison County District with one gross misdemeanor count of introducing contraband — drugs or liquor — into a jail or prison. That charge is in addition to a felony drug charge stemming from a Feb. 7 incident, which resulted in his initial arrest.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive male subject in one of the cell blocks inside the jail. Several law enforcement officers responded to the incident and located the subject laying unresponsive on the floor.
Officers administered Narcan to the inmate. While providing care to him, other inmates in the same cell block began to show signs of overdose. Officers from the Sheriff’s Office and Little Falls Police Department, along with personnel from Mayo Clinic Ambulance and a nurse from CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital arrived to assist and provide lifesaving efforts.
In total, six inmates showed signs of overdose, five of them needing Narcan to revive them. They were later brought to the hospital for further medical attention. They were monitored and eventually released back to the jail.
The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation to locate the source of the controlled substance causing the overdoses. According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows that Maclean was in the cell block prior to the overdoses occurring. He was in the process of bailing out of jail and was packing up to leave.
The report states that Maclean could be seen on surveillance video handing a book to another inmate. That inmate paged through the book and grabbed an item from inside, according to the complaint. He then could be seen tapping another inmate.
The two inmates then went into the bathroom, the report states. A short time later, they exit and eventually one of them starts to “lean forward and pass out.”
Following the incident, the Motley Police Department — which made the initial arrest and transported Maclean to the jail — reviewed squad car video of his arrest. The squad video allegedly shows that, while in the back seat of the vehicle, he begins to “play around with his belt” and digs up underneath himself. The report notes that he repeats this movement multiple times.
“It is believed that at that point, Maclean placed a controlled substance in his anus,” reads the criminal complaint.
During the course of the investigation, a sergeant from the Sheriff’s Office located a piece of paper just inside the main door of the jail. He took possession of the paper and noted that it was a court document. The file number belonged to the case for which Maclean was charged with possession of a controlled substance earlier in the week.
Inside the piece of paper, he allegedly found a controlled substance. It eventually field-tested positive for cocaine, which can also be positive for fentanyl.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a statement, Monday, that he is proud of “everyone’s collaborative efforts, for their quick response and lifesaving actions, which ultimately saved the lives of six inmates.”
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Falls Police Department, St. Gabriel’s Hospital staff, Mayor Clinic Ambulance Service and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.