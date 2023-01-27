Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) recently promoted Nate Olson to vice president of sales and service. In this senior management role, Olson will continue to provide oversight to all areas of branch operations focusing on high levels of service as well as ensuring our members are aware of what we have to offer.
“Nate’s passion for improving our member’s financial well-being is evident. His community involvement and leadership training through the Chamber and Minnesota Credit Union Network have added to the knowledge and experience he brings to his team members.” said Missy Borg, chief operations officer.
Olson started his career with MMFCU in 2003, just after completing his bachelor’s degree at Bemidji State University. During these two decades he has served members directly on the teller line, hired and coached new team members, as well as led the Brainerd Office as branch manager. In 2015, Olson became a regional manager supporting multiple MMFCU offices in the communities of Aitkin, Baxter, Brainerd, Crosby and Little Falls.
Sense of community is one of MMFCU’s core values. This value encourages employees to be involved in the communities they serve. Olson has taken his passion for athletics into the community coaching, refereeing and serving on the Board of Directors for the Brainerd Sports Boosters since 2012, including as president from 2016-2019, the Brainerd Baxter Baseball Association Board and the Brainerd Amateur Hockey Association fundraising committee. The last two roles starting this past year.
“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to further enhance my role at MMFCU. Continuing my focus on service and providing resources to help our members will remain my top priority. Also, I’m excited to be more hands on with our strategic initiatives while the credit union moves into a new era. I will remain passionate to help members strengthen their financial well-being,” Olson said.
