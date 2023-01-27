Nate Olson

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) recently promoted Nate Olson to vice president of sales and service. In this senior management role, Olson will continue to provide oversight to all areas of branch operations focusing on high levels of service as well as ensuring our members are aware of what we have to offer.

“Nate’s passion for improving our member’s financial well-being is evident. His community involvement and leadership training through the Chamber and Minnesota Credit Union Network have added to the knowledge and experience he brings to his team members.” said Missy Borg, chief operations officer.

Load comments