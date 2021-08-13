Cody Holtz has always had a passion for helping people.
A native of St. Cloud, Holtz drove a tow truck for nearly five years after graduating from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. It was that experience, he said, that led him to a career in law enforcement.
“I just found out that I just genuinely really enjoy helping people out,” Holtz said.
Holtz will have plenty of opportunities to lend a hand as the newest member of the Motley Police Department. He and Chief Jason Borash are the two full-time officers that make up the department, with Holtz picking up his first shift, Aug. 2.
Holtz said he wanted to work in law enforcement since he was a child, but working for All Care Towing in St. Cloud solidified that desire. As a tow truck driver, he rarely worked with someone who was having a good day. Whether they had locked themselves out of their car, had been in an accident or had a dead battery, odds are they were not going to be happy during their interaction with Holtz.
“You impound their car, when they come see you at the office, they’re really not happy that they have to pay a bill to get their car back,” Holtz said. “My objective was always — if I can get a smile on your face, even though you’re on a bad day — it just made me happy as a person to just be able to help somebody that’s in need.”
He said law enforcement is similar in that many encounters are with people who are having a bad day. Working as a police officer allows him to use his problem solving skills — something else he enjoys — to help people in need.
During his time in the towing business, Holtz said he responded to 15 - 20 calls per day. Oftentimes, at least a handful of those would involve law enforcement — whether they be an impound, a forfeiture or at the scene of an accident. That opened a window for him to learn how to take the leap in pursuing his dream.
It all started when he responded to an accident and met Sergeant Brent Bukowski of the Sauk Rapids Police Department. After chatting at the scene, Bukowski followed Holtz back to the office and filled him in on how to go about transitioning into a career in law enforcement.
He took that advice and eventually was accepted into the law enforcement program at Alexandria Technical and Community College. Still working part-time at All Care Towing, for two years Holtz made the hour-long commute to Alexandria every day. He graduated in May 2019.
“I started applying at places and kept getting, ‘No experience.’ ‘No experience.’ ‘No Experience,’” Holtz said. “So, after all that, I joined the Sartell Reserve Unit. During my time with the Sartell Reserves, I got into a lot of activities; police work.”
Already no stranger to hard work, Holtz continued to grind toward his goal of working in law enforcement. Between February and July, when he was hired in Motley, he put in about 170 volunteer hours as a Sartell reserve officer. He did that while working full-time at Bernick’s and raising a 2-year-old son.
His days would often start at around 7 a.m. with getting his son up and ready for day care. He started work at 1 p.m. and sometimes did not get off until after midnight. Rather than go home after a full day, however, he often got in touch with an officer from the Sartell Police Department so he could ride along for another three to four hours of work.
He also was known to work a 10-hour volunteer shift on the weekends.
“Everybody was like, ‘You put in 160 hours in five months. You’ve gotta be crazy. You’re a volunteer. You didn’t get paid for a single hour,’” Holtz said. “I got paid in experience. I got paid in a different way. If I was going for a job for pay, I probably wouldn’t have picked policing. I chose policing because that’s what I want to do. It’s more of something I like. I’d rather go to work for less pay and enjoy my day than go to work and hate my life for money. Money’s great, but money comes with a price, too.”
That experience turned out to be invaluable.
An avid hunter and bass fisherman, Holtz said his initial plan upon entering law enforcement was to work as an officer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. After getting some time on the reserves and riding with Officer Brennan Olson of the Sartell Police Department, he kept the prospects of working for the DNR open, but thought he might actually like to work for the Minnesota Highway Patrol.
“The guy that I rode with all the time, he liked to chase drugs,” Holtz said. “We made a lot of traffic stops. That was another thing. I thought I wanted to be state patrol because I like doing traffic. You run highways, and there’s lots of drugs on the highways and there’s lots of drugs in cars. Traffic stops, drugs, state patrol, kind of sounds like what I wanted to do.”
His focus continued to broaden as he gained experience with the reserves in Sartell. He knew now that he liked working traffic and liked taking drugs off of the streets, but he also found out he enjoyed taking calls and helping people who were in need. That included people who were involved in domestic situations, people reporting a suspicious person and even those he encountered on medical calls.
“If I can save your life, I’d love to save your life,” Holtz said. “Everybody deserves to live.”
Working with the Sartell reserves offered him a chance to gain experience in a plethora of situations.
There are several different avenues one can go down in law enforcement. Through his variety of experiences so far, his dream is now to be a drug recognition expert and a K-9 handler.
“You just don’t know what you want until you try it,” Holtz said.
When former Motley Police Officer Josh Pesta resigned to take a job with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, it opened up a perfect opportunity for Holtz. Not only was it close enough for him to commute, it also presented an opportunity to gain more experience in the type of law enforcement in which he’s interested.
Motley’s location makes it a prime area to catch drug traffickers as they make their way into northern Minnesota. People traveling along Highway 10 toward Wadena, or eventually the Fargo-Moorhead area, along Highway 64 to Bemidji or along Highway 210 to Brainerd all have to pass through Motley.
“You have a direct drug route to northern Minnesota,” Holtz said. “You have to go through Motley to get to any of those highways.”
In the two weeks since joining the force in Motley, Holtz said he’s already learned a great deal from Borash. He will remain in field training with Borash joining him for each shift for at least a couple more weeks before going out on his own.
Holtz said he is a hands-on learner, and has benefited greatly from his time with Borash. Though he admitted Monday that he’s still learning, he is confident that when the time comes for him to take to the streets on his own, he will be ready.
In the meantime, he is excited to get to know the people he will be serving as a law enforcement officer. He described himself as “a very talkative person” who “can talk your ear off,” so he looks forward to chatting with the people he sees while he is out and about.
He also stressed that he wants people to reach out to him if there’s anything with which he can help.
“I enjoy community policing,” Holtz said. “I enjoy talking. I’m always here to help. If they have any questions, if they think I can answer it, ask me. I’ll answer to the best of my ability. If I can’t answer, I’ll find somebody that can.”
