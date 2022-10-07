Nearly 20 4-H’ers packed into the Morrison County Board Room, Tuesday, for Breakfast with the Commissioners.
Following the morning’s event, the youth from throughout the county had a chance to speak with the commissioners. Eventually, the Board declared Oct. 2 - 8 as National 4-H Week in Morrison County.
“I would just like to say thank you for the breakfast this morning and for being here and talking to us,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “It’s always a joy talking to you guys. You have great personalities, and we appreciate it very much.”
According to the proclamation, 4-H is the largest youth development organization in the nation, counting nearly 6 million children as members, so far. Currently, there are more than 200 youth involved in 4-H in Morrison County alone.
Reading the proclamation, Alicia Holtz said the organization helps them become “confident, independent, resilient and compassionate leaders.” This is done by letting them “learn by doing” and hands-on projects in areas including health, science, agriculture and citizenship.
“National 4-H Week showcases the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people and highlights the remarkable 4-H youth in Morrison County who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them,” Holtz read.
As part of the proclamation, everyone in the county is encouraged to “recognize 4-H for the significant impact that they have made and continue to make by empowering youth with the skills they need “for a lifetime.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher said he was involved in 4-H from an early age. He noted that its members work hard, and it takes much more than just bringing a cow, goat or other animal to the fair.
“It’s a great thing,” Winscher said. “The parents enjoy it probably more than you guys do most of the time, because they’re standing behind these kids that are our future leaders of the United States here, so thank you very much.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski complimented Holtz for the job she did reading the proclamation, and thanked all of the members for what he said was an impressive showing at the breakfast. It was the largest turnout he could remember during his time as a commissioner, he said.
He told Vivian Rudolph, perhaps the smallest 4-H’er present on Tuesday, that her brother, Everett, was about her size — if not even smaller — when they first met at a previous Breakfast with the Commissioners.
“He actually got to sit up here in the chair of whoever was the chair at the time, as I recall,” Jelinski said. “I’ll never forget — that was a big deal, and it’s a big deal to have you here today. I’m thrilled that you’re here.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson said, about 28 years ago, the county elected to move the fairgrounds out of town to its currently location, just northeast of Little Falls. During that process, he said both the county and the 4-H’ers at the time put in a lot of hard work in making that happen.
He said it is because of them and the improvements 4-H has made to the fairgrounds that they are as great as they are.
“We go out there and your show ring and everything is just fantastic,” Wilson said. “It’s one of the best little fairs around that I have seen, and I’ve been to a lot of them. It’s from the hard work that you have all done to continue that.”
Board Chair Greg Blaine told the 4-H’ers that he knew almost all of their parents.
“I know how proud they are of you and your commitment, which really sends a signal about what kind of leaders you will be in the future, and that you are now,” Blaine said.
“As proud as your parents are of you, myself and my colleagues here on the County Board are equally as proud of you,” he continued.
