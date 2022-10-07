4-H Week

Nearly 20 local 4-H'ers helped the Morrison County Board of Commissioners celebrate National 4-H Week, Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Nearly 20 4-H’ers packed into the Morrison County Board Room, Tuesday, for Breakfast with the Commissioners.

Following the morning’s event, the youth from throughout the county had a chance to speak with the commissioners. Eventually, the Board declared Oct. 2 - 8 as National 4-H Week in Morrison County.

