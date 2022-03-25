Morrison County Public Health reported only 21 active cases of COVID-19 within the county, as of Thursday.
That is a relatively small drop from the 28 active cases, March 17. But, it represents the fact the number of infections are still on a downward trend. Between March 18 - 24, only 12 new cases were reported to Morrison County Public Health. That brought the county to 9,062 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Of those active cases, 13 of them were found in residents with Little Falls ZIP code. Aside from that, two residents from both Royalton and Cushing were still infected, as of Thursday. One person in Motley, Randall, Swanville and Upsala had tested positive for COVID-19.
As the number of cases has dropped, so too has the number of local hospitalizations in connection with the virus.
Morrison County Public Health reported one new hospitalization during the past week, bringing it to 446 total since April 2020. For the first time in almost a month, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) did not report a local death. That leaves Morrison County at 104 since the start of the pandemic.
More good news is that, as of Thursday, MDH did not consider any school buildings or congregate living facilities within the county to have active outbreaks.
Vaccination rates remain low among Morrison County residents. According to MDH, only two people in the county got a shot all week. One of them took their first dose, with another finishing their two-dose panel.
In all, 16,509 Morrison County residents have received at least one shot, which accounts for 49.9% of the overall population and 53% of those 5 and older. There have been 15,645 locals who are considered fully vaccinated.
That is still well behind the state average. According to MDH, 3.89 million Minnesotans had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, as of Tuesday. That equals 59.9% of the total population and 74.6% of residents 5 and over.
Statewide, numbers went up a little bit during the week of March 18 - 24, but it was only a slight increase. After adding 2,705 new cases March 11 - 17, MDH reported 2,770 new cases last week. That works out to about 396 cases per day. In all, Minnesota has had 1.427 million reported cases. Among them, 1.364 million have been in unique individuals, meaning 62,563, about 4.38%, have been re-infections in people who already had the virus once.
According to MDH, 12,362 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, since the start of the pandemic; 50 during the week of March 18 - 24.
As of Feb. 13, 3.619 million Minnesotans were considered fully vaccinated against COVID. Among them, there were 375,576 breakthrough cases, accounting for about 10.38% of the vaccinated population. Of those cases, only 10,403 (.29%) resulted in hospitalizations and 1,931 (.05%) in death.
Cases were down nationwide last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 193,244 cases were reported between March 17 - 23 — about 27,606 per day.
The CDC reported, as of Wednesday, 971,212 Americans had died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 6,381 between March 17 - 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.