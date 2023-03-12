A new transmission line to increase energy grid capacity will pass through Morrison County.
Brian Hunker, a transmission permitting project manager with Great River Energy, updated the Morrison County Board on the Northland Reliability Project, Tuesday. A joint venture between Great River Energy, headquartered in Maple Grove, and Minnesota Power, headquartered in Duluth, the project will be developed, operated and maintained by both utilities.
The project will build out a 345 kilovolt (kV), double-circuit transmission line from the Iron Range Substation to Riverton, near Cuyuna, down to the Benton County Substation and eventually over to the Big Oaks Substation near Becker. It will ultimately cover about 150 miles.
The project will include new transmission, rebuilds, a new substation, substation expansion and reconfiguration of existing transmission lines, according to Hunker. In Morrison County, it will pass through Platte, Pulaski, Buh, Granite, Pierz and Buckman townships.
The new line will be part of the Mid-Continent Independent System Operator (MISO) grid, which covers most of the upper Midwest. It is one of 18 projects in traunch 1 of a long-range transmission plan, and is expected to be online by 2030.
“Also, bear in mind that each of these projects are not ‘islands,’” Hunker said. “There’s actually existing transmission that interconnects these various transmission lines.”
The need for the project, he said, is to adapt to electricity generation shifting away from coal and to renewable resources, such as wind and solar. The 345kV, double-circuit lines will provide grid support and voltage stability, as well as increase capacity to allow additional resources to come online.
Hunker said it will also enhance the flexibility of the grid to meet future needs and provide resiliency in the event of severe weather events.
The project will be completed in two segments. The first covers about 130 miles from the Iron Range to the Benton County Substation. It will be a new 345kV line. Segment 2 will travel 20 miles from Benton County to the Big Oaks Substation and will be a rebuild of existing transmission lines.
“We are looking to site (segment 1) next to existing transmission infrastructure that is out there,” Hunker said. “We are going to expand the Iron Range Substation, which is existing, expand the Benton County Sub, which is existing, and then build a new substation in Riverton.”
In the segment 2 area, there is an existing 230kV transmission line already in place. That will be replaced with a 345kV, double-circuit line.
Morrison County also has an existing 230kV transmission line that travels along the same proposed route as the Northland Reliability Project. The double-circuit line consists of two circuits built on one structure.
“Where we’re at right now in the process is, we did define our study area,” Hunker said. “We have narrowed that into our route corridor. Currently, we are taking information from the public, from state agencies, doing GIS analysis; we are defining that into our route alternatives and our proposed route.”
The proposed route will eventually be submitted to the Public Utilities Commission in an application for a Certificate of Need and a route permit. Hunker said they’re hoping to have that submitted by August.
In the meantime, representatives from the utilities plan to host additional public meetings in the project area. Meetings were previously held in Morrison County both in October 2022, in Little Falls, and in January, in Pierz. Hunker said the hope is to hold more meetings in May.
“Our routing criteria, Minnesota does have some statutes for routing criteria to follow existing infrastructure, fuel lines, etc, as much as we can,” Hunker said. “Those are the opportunities that we’re looking at; of course, re-evaluating constraints. That’s one thing that we really learned from our public input process, as to where those constraints would be located.”
He noted that those who want to learn more about the project or submit input can visit northlandreliabili typroject.com. It includes an interactive map, along with an area to submit questions or feedback.
He said he and Zach Golkowski of Minnesota Power often respond personally to feedback received via phone, email or through the website.
“We definitely get back to folks as they provide comments and questions to us,” Hunker said.
The structures themselves will consist of a steel monopole with a concrete foundation. The data arms, which hold the circuits, will be placed on either side of the transmission.
This differs from existing infrastructure, such as that in Morrison County. What is out there now is typically an H-frame structure. The new lines would be built at a roughly 110-foot offset from what is there already.
“What that allows us to do is narrow the overall right of way width, so each transmission line needs roughly a 150-foot easement area,” Hunker said. “If we build next to one another, we can narrow that easement area to about 270 feet, 280 feet, depending on landscape features.”
Moving forward, he said in 2024 - 2026, they’ll continue to work with the Public Utilities Commission’s process, begin engineering and work on land rights. That is followed by a four-year construction cycle from 2027 - 2030.
He said they plan to come back to the County Board to provide updates throughout the entire process, including construction.
“It’s not an overnight sensation,” said Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski. “Obviously it’s going to take some time to get to the end.”
“It does, yes,” Hunker replied. “It’s a very, very intensive process. We want to make sure that we’re doing this in the right way; collecting comments and addressing people’s concerns and needs and data requests.”
Following the October 2022 public meeting, Commissioner Randy Winscher said he was approached by a friend whose relative lives near Avon. A similar tower was built near that individual’s home.
Winscher said he visited the man’s property and “they make a lot of noise.” He also said the lines disrupted the landowner’s cattle from producing milk.
“If there is a lot of moisture in the air, like if it’s raining out or foggy or something like that, the lines will kind of crackle a little bit,” Hunker said. “But, typically on a dry day, there really isn’t any discernible noise from say, wind that might be blowing or cars that might be driving by or something like that.”
Winscher also asked, for example, if someone built a private solar array on their land, if they would be able to tie into the grid once the new lines are constructed.
Hunker said any developer would have to tie their array into a substation, which would then allow them to connect to the Northland Reliability Project. At this point, it’s not possible for someone to do a direct tie from a personal solar array into the line.
Winscher said he had heard from residents in the proposed project area in Morrison County who had some concerns about the project. He asked Hunker if the utilities would work with them if they were “against” the project.
Hunker said they “definitely would be interested in meeting with them.” He said they do like to negotiate land rights and easements.
“I would just say that you guys have done a great job informing the public,” said Commissioner Bobby Kasper, who represents much of the area the project would impact. “These meetings were well-received, well-attended. You’re doing the right thing. I appreciate it big time.”
