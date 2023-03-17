A Northern Pines delegation traveled to the Minnesota State Capitol to speak with area legislators on Mental Health Day. Pictured are (from left): Executive Director Laura Vaughn, Michelle Winter, Senator Nathan Wesenberg, R-District 10, Christiann Scofield and Sami Cross.
Northern Pines Mental Health sent representatives to Mental Health Day on the Hill held March 9, at the Minnesota State Capitol and our National Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The Northern Pines delegation sent to St. Paul included: Sami Cross, Children and Families co-director; Christiann Scofield, Safe Harbor Crisis Bed Program supervisor; Michelle Winter, Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) supervisor; Billy Hoffs, Marketing and Outreach director and Laura Vaughn, executive director.
The delegation met privately with Senator Justin Eichorn, R-District 6, and Senator Nathan Wesenberg, R-District 10, to discuss mental health initiatives in their districts by Northern Pines and debriefed each representative on current docket legislation created to improve access to services, reduce paperwork, and support for those entering the mental health profession.
On the same day, Stephanie Silgjord, Children and Families co-director, met with Representative Pete Stauber, R-District 8, in Washington D.C. additionally highlighting the work of Northern Pines as a Certified Behavioral Health Clinic in Central Minnesota, current collaborations with law enforcement and plans for a regional mental health urgent care facility.
Watch for an opportunity to meet with area legislators later this year at the Bay Lake Retreat Center in Deerwood, owned and operated by Northern Pines.
