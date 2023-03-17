Photo with Wesenberg

A Northern Pines delegation traveled to the Minnesota State Capitol to speak with area legislators on Mental Health Day. Pictured are (from left): Executive Director Laura Vaughn, Michelle Winter, Senator Nathan Wesenberg, R-District 10, Christiann Scofield and Sami Cross.

 Submitted photo

Northern Pines Mental Health sent representatives to Mental Health Day on the Hill held March 9, at the Minnesota State Capitol and our National Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The Northern Pines delegation sent to St. Paul included: Sami Cross, Children and Families co-director; Christiann Scofield, Safe Harbor Crisis Bed Program supervisor; Michelle Winter, Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) supervisor; Billy Hoffs, Marketing and Outreach director and Laura Vaughn, executive director.

