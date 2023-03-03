The North Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC), hosted by Central Lakes College, announced Katie Heppner as the new regional director.
Heppner joined the North Central SBDC, Jan. 3, having previously served as the executive director of the West Central Economic Development Alliance for five years.
Heppner has extensive experience in economic development, small business growth, community relations, strategic planning and public administration. She was named the Emerging Leader of the Year by the Economic Development Association of Minnesota in 2020 and a Top Outstanding Young Minnesota by JCI Minnesota in 2022.
“Small businesses play an incredibly critical role in our local economy and in our communities,” said Heppner. “The North Central SBDC has been a leader in helping them start, grow, and succeed since the 1980s. I look forward to continuing this great work and strengthening it to meet the evolving needs of today and tomorrow’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.”
The North Central SBDC is hosting an open house Wednesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. – noon, to serve as a casual meet and greet with Heppner and to celebrate National Small Business Development Center Day. The event will be held at the Central Lakes College Brainerd Campus (Door 6) and is open to the public.
At the open house, attendees will be able to see the newly-remodeled space at Central Lakes College, speak directly with small business consultants and learn more about the SBDC.
The North Central SBDC provides no-cost business consulting and no-cost or at-cost training to help entrepreneurs and small businesses start, grow, and succeed. It works throughout an 11 county and two sovereign native regions. The service area includes Aitkin, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Todd and Wadena counties and the sovereign native nations of the Leech Lake and Mille Lacs Bands of Ojibwe.
