Royalton High School announced that Nola Blais was selected as Student of the Month for May. She is the daughter of Travis and Nadine.
At Royalton High School, Blais participated in sports and activities, including softball, YES Club and Knowledge Bowl.
“I have played softball for a long period of my life. I enjoy the team, program, and being around my friends and making memories,” she said. “YES Club is something I joined as a senior to and would definitely recommend to anyone thinking about joining. Being outside and seeing different aspects of nature and energy conservation is something I had no idea could be so intriguing. I loved Knowledge Bowl. It was such a fun environment. I made a lot of new friends and a lot of wonderful memories at our meets.”
Blais’s family has been very important to her.
“My family has taught me that hard work can get you anywhere. My Mom and Dad are very hard workers and they influenced me to work hard for what I want. I really enjoy boating in the summertime with my family the most,” she said.
Outside of school, Blais spends a lot of time with family and friends. She spends time with her grandparents each week, setting aside time to spend with them.
“They have taught me so much and I really do not know where I would be without them,” she said.
She also enjoys traveling, especially a recent vacation with her family to Tennessee.
For nearly three years, Blais has been a cashier at Coborn’s in Little Falls.
Winning the 2022 Homecoming Olympics is a favorite memory for Blais.
“Everyone was so excited, including me, and we were all just living in the moment. it was a great time for the class of 2023. Not to mention the football team won the big game that day against Paynesville,” Blais said.
The YES Club is her favorite activity in school.
“I had such a blast with all my friends and it was a beautiful sunny day and it just was such a fun time. Believe it or not we got all almost 60 of us down the sledding hill at one time. It took a couple of tries but eventually we got it,” she said.
Following graduation, Blais plans to attend Central Lakes College in Brainerd to pursue a degree in dental assisting.
“I enjoy working with people and I eventually hope continue my schooling to become a dental therapist,” she said.
Advice from Blais for high school freshmen is to never sell themselves short. “Every person has different capabilities and not everyone is the same. I would say do not be afraid to be different. All throughout high school people want to blend in and be the same but I would say be weird and be different because you will not regret becoming the own version of yourself that you were meant to be. Make new friends and enjoy every moment because it sure does go by fast,” she said.
