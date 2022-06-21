The cause of a fire that destroyed a central Little Falls home, Monday, is under investigation.
Little Falls Fire Chief Craig Seelen said there were no injuries to residents or firefighters as a result of the blaze. However, there was a cat found deceased.
At about 4:28 p.m. Monday, the Little Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 706 Second St. NE in Little Falls for the report of a deck on fire, with the fire possibly spreading into the house, according to Seelen. When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy fire on the back side of the residence.
All of the occupants of the home were outside before emergency crews arrived on scene.
Seelen said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire on the exterior of the structure. They then made entry into the residence to locate fire that had spread inside.
As they were battling the blaze, they also had to contend with the weather. The heat index climbed well above 100 degrees in Little Falls, Monday afternoon. They were on the scene until about 7 p.m., two-and-a-half hours after they had arrived.
“The outside temperature at the time of the fire was 99 degrees with high humidity,” Seelen said. “Due to those conditions, firefighters had to rotate out frequently to rehab to prevent heat exhaustion.”
The Little Falls Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Camp Ripley Fire Department, the Little Falls Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Morrison County Chaplain. Seelen said the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The residents of the home are being assisted with temporary housing by the Morrison County Chaplain and the American Red Cross.
