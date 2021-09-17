Morrison County is on the front lines of how community corrections might be funded throughout the state in the near future.
Tuesday, Morrison County Community Corrections Director Nicole Kern told the Board of Commissioners that the Justice Reinvestment Initiative is coming to Minnesota. Spearheaded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance — part of the U.S. Department of Justice — the initiative is a data-driven process to improve public safety by helping jurisdictions make more efficient use of criminal justice resources.
The Justice Reinvestment Initiative has already worked with 15 - 20 states, according to Kern, and is currently assisting six more, including Minnesota. Morrison County was selected to be one of four Community Corrections Act (CCA) counties to participate in the study. Kern is one of five community corrections directors who are on the state’s Justice Reinvestment team.
“They look at, where can we save money on dealing with offenders?” Kern said. “In typical states like Wisconsin, that involves reducing prison population, because they are the opposite of us. We’re say, 75% - 25% community; they are the opposite. They went into Wisconsin and reduced the prison population and moved that prison funding out to community supervision.”
She said studies have shown that it is better for taxpayers if offenders who are not an imminent danger to public safety to remain in the community. This is because they can get and maintain jobs, contribute to the local economy and pay taxes.
Minnesota is different from other states, however, in that it does not have a high prison population. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, in 2016, approximately 110,837 offenders were on supervised release, probation or parole compared to 9,559 who were incarcerated in state prisons.
The initiative, in coming to Minnesota, she said is instead focusing on how a better funding model can be achieved within the state.
“For the last 10-plus years, anyone who’s been on the Board has heard Community Corrections in the state of Minnesota is severely underfunded compared to the Department of Corrections, which has seen biennial increases in their budget,” Kern said. “One of the reasons for that is, Community Corrections is under the Department of Corrections budget line. We don’t have an independent budget.”
In Minnesota, there are some counties — Morrison County included — that have entered the (CCA), which was passed by the state legislature in 1973. In these jurisdictions, funding for community supervision is provided by state subsidies and county tax dollars. All offenders except those on intensive supervised release can be supervised locally.
Other counties use county probation offices (CPO) that supervise juvenile offenders and adults guilty of misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors. The Department of Corrections (DOC) is responsible for the supervision of felons from these counties.
“They’re looking at, what do each of the delivery systems do differently?” Kern said. “What can we take from them that are really great things and what can we show them that maybe they don’t need to be wasting money on?”
As part of the initiative, four CCA counties, four CPO counties and four DOC counties will be examined. The Justice Reinvestment Initiative representatives will look at crime numbers, the amount of people in community supervision, caseload sizes and what the organizations are doing to help offenders turn their lives around. They are also conducting interviews with community corrections directors and staff, community providers and offenders on probation.
Following the study, they’ll put a final report together offering suggestions on how funding and resources can be better allocated to help improve community supervision and reduce recidivism. Kern said this will also look at how funding can be provided in a way that ensures someone being supervised in a CCA county, like Morrison, has the same opportunities for services as someone in a DOC or CPO county.
“The outcome that we are hoping for is that corrections gets a pot of money,” she said. “With that pot of money, counties decide what kind of probation supervision they want. Morrison County would get this chunk of money and, hopefully, you’d say ‘Here you go, Nicole. What do we need? How do we best serve our clients with this money?’”
Right now, she said the state pays for felony supervision along with that for targeted misdemeanors. It does not, however, pay for misdemeanor DWIs or juvenile supervision. The Minnesota state legislature, which enacted the Justice Reinvestment Initiative within the state, gave a December deadline for the final report.
“Our existing funding is guaranteed through the biennium, but this report will direct if funding is changed,” Kern said. “Which sounds scary, but this was done in the 90s, and that’s where the CCA model funding came in.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked if the state’s funding formula was set up so that a certain amount of dollars go to particular counties, or if all CCA counties get the same amount.
Kern said the funding formula was developed in the “70s or 80s.” It looks at property tax values, net capacity, how much the county can invest and how many people are in the county among a certain age group.
“What I do know is that, Morrison County is doing well for what we have funding-wise,” Kern said. “We’re offering great programs. Our Think for a Change is free to people who meet our criteria. I don’t mean financially. If they’re at a certain risk to re-offend, we put them in the program. It doesn’t matter, financially.
“I know we’re staying on top of our cases and we’re able to manage our cases right now,” she continued. “I ran our numbers from 2019 until today. We fluctuate about 50 - 80 offenders each year, but it’s manageable where it’s at right now.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked if it would be easier to put each of the state’s 87 counties under one umbrella in how supervision is handled. Kern said that has been discussed, but then counties are not able to choose deliveries that work for them and are instead having them dictated by the state.
She added that 70% of all adult offenders in the state are supervised by CCA counties. This is despite the fact that CCA funding has remained the same for 10 years while DOC and CPO money has increased.
“We’re hoping that the easiest answer is a single funding formula, or one formula for all counties and then they can decide how they do things,” Kern said. “Then there will be minimum supervision standards or basic services that need to be provided.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Gave Sheriff Shawn Larsen the go-ahead to begin seeking replacements for upcoming vacancies in the positions of Morrison County Jail Administrator and Jail Kitchen Coordinator. Both current occupants are set to retire before the end of the year;
• Briefly discussed the Randall patrol contract with Larsen. He reported the current system is working well, and the Sheriff’s Office would enter another one-year contract with the city of Randall; and
• Provided feedback to Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek on the ongoing ag zoning district project. The Board advised her to move forward within the existing framework and attempt to collect more feedback from township boards within the county.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
