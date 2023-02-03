Swanville High School announced senior Nicholas Kedrowski is the January Senior High Student of the Month. He is the son of David Kedrowski and Melinda Spieker.
Kedrowski enjoys a wide variety of activities, including playing sports of all types, spending time with friends, hunting and fishing.
Kedrowski has been playing basketball since fourth grade. and has been playing football since seventh grade. Football is easily his favorite sport.
Outside of school, he participates in youth group and volunteers with Swanville Athletic Boosters. Kedrowski is consistently on the A Honor Roll and has been honored with the All Conference Academic Award in football, has been athlete of the month and is a former Student of the Month.
“Nick is an excellent choice for Student of the Month. Nick is a hard worker who does anything asked of him. Nick is well respected within the school where he gets along with everyone,” said Instructor and Football Coach Adam Gerads. “I had the privilege of being able to coach Nick where he was one of the hardest working kids on the field at all times. He carries that same work ethic into the classroom where he pushes himself to do the best he can.”
“Nicholas is a hard worker that puts effort and hard work into everything he does inside and outside of the school. He is very polite to others and works well in a team or group setting. He puts others before himself for the benefit of the group or team. Nicholas is a positive role model for his classmates, teammates and younger students,” said Physical Education instructor Chad Brever. “I have enjoyed working with Nicholas in my classroom and he has been a great asset as a teacher’s assistant. He is responsible, respectful, honest, helpful and hardworking. Nicholas is well-deserving for the Student of the Month award.”
Kedrowski’s advice for other students is: “Get your work done and make sure to be nice to others. Stay positive.”
While Kedrowski is unsure of future plans at this point, he said he is leaning toward going to college for either law enforcement or nursing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.