Toby Egan
Staff photo by Terry Lehrke
John Perleberg
Don Bujalski

Tuesday afternoon, Pierz City Administrator Bob Otremba (left in each photo) swore in the newly-elected and re-elected officials for the Pierz City Council.

They are (from top): Newly-elected Mayor Toby Egan; newly-elected Council Member John Perleberg (replaced Lynn Egan, who did not seek re-election) and re-elected Council Member Don Bujalski.

