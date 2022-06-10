The Randall City Council discussed a handful of new business items at its monthly meeting, Wednesday.
The Council covered topics that ranged from the need for a new pump at a lift station to putting up flags to spruce up downtown Randall ahead of Independence Day.
City Manager Matt Pantzke told the Council one of the two pumps at the city’s lift station in the Brummer addition stopped working during the last week of May. City maintenance staff members pulled it up, cleaned it and put it back, but it only ran for about 10 seconds before it tripped the breaker.
“The pump’s 15 - 16 years old,” Pantzke said. “(The supplier) said it’s the end of its life cycle, so we put an order in for a new pump that will be delivered tomorrow.”
The total cost of a new pump, without installation, is $9,500.
Pantzke said the city’s intent is to send in the bad pump to see if it can be rebuilt and used as a spare.
“During the recent storm and rain — when we had all that rainfall — the pump that was in there was just maintaining,” he said. “With only one pump running, it was barely keeping up. We don’t think that one is running at peak efficiency anymore, either.”
If the old pump is able to be rebuilt, he said they would likely put it back in service — along with the new pump — and send in the one that is currently working, albeit not as well as it should.
He also gave the Council a report on damage caused by the storm on Memorial Day, May 30, that brought high winds and heavy rainfall to the area. Pantzke said the community wasn’t impacted nearly as much as some other communities in central Minnesota.
“We did have a lot of damage in the (Bingo) Park,” he said. “We finally got that cleaned up yesterday. It was too wet to get in there with machinery to clean it up. We did have a few other odds and ends here and there — some utility poles that are leaning now.”
He said he and Water - Wastewater Operator Keith Evans were in town right away that morning and made sure no streets were blocked due to downed branches or trees.
“How many hours did you guys have to put in when you should have been off?” asked Mayor Danny L. Noss.
Pantzke said, “not many.” He said an alarm at the water plant got them out to check things out fairly early on. Between the two of them, they were able to get everything cleaned up from streets without it taking too long.
He added that, with the city being the electric operator for the city, there were no outages or downed wires that needed to be addressed.
“Again, it could have been much worse, but we did have some damage,” Pantzke said. “That’s life.”
He also informed the Council that it will have a public hearing regarding funding for the city’s upcoming street projects at its next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Randall City Hall. The meeting is part of the regulatory process and allows city officials to get input from residents about the projects.
“There are different organizations that we’re applying for funding through; Rural Development, we may be looking at Small Cities Development, (Public Facilities Authority),” Pantzke said. “We may have to have multiple public hearings regarding the funding process.”
The project would include the replacement of sewer and water mains, reconstruction and resurfacing of streets and the rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The scope of the project would likely include Minnesota Avenue from the railroad tracks to Pine View Drive, Parkview Drive, Little Elk Drive and all of the streets west of Superior Avenue between it and U.S. Highway 10.
A representative from Widseth, the architectural and engineering firm hired by the city for the project, will be at the meeting to conduct the public hearing. Items such as assessments on taxpayers will not be discussed at this particular meeting because a final estimate on the project cost has not yet been established.
“I think the city’s being very responsible in applying for funding and trying to get some outside assistance to help keep it affordable for taxpayers, residents of Randall,” Pantzke said.
He also said the city was considering a purchase of U.S. flags to display on light poles downtown. He said most of the poles have flag holders built into them.
He estimated the city could purchase 2-by-4 or 3-by-5 flags for about $20 each.
“If you can give me the cost factors, that’s something that the VFW has plenty of money to donate to,” Noss said.
Pantzke said that would be “fantastic.” He agreed to get a request for how many flags were needed to the Randall VFW Post 9073 by next week so it would have the flags before the Fourth of July.
“I think it would dress up the city,” Pantzke said.
