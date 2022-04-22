Little Falls will soon be getting the “latest and greatest” of what McDonald’s has to offer.
Work started April 11, on bringing a new McDonald’s building to the community. The old one has been in operation since 1979, according to Glen Cook, owner of the Little Falls location. Cook and his family own several McDonald’s in central Minnesota, including restaurants in Little Falls, St. Cloud and the Brainerd area.
“Over the years, when you get a building that’s getting to be 40 or more years old, it’s more energy-efficient to build new,” Cook said. “It’s like having a 40-year-old house. The insulation is not as good, electrical panels are not as modern, the windows are old. It’s more efficient energy-wise. Maintenance and upkeep of a place that old gets more expensive all of the time.”
He said it is more cost effective in the long-run to invest in new construction rather than a major remodel. Even if the existing building were reconfigured to better accommodate new equipment and more modern work and dining spaces, Cook said it would still have “old bones.”
Ultimately, he said it better serves both the customers and McDonald’s employees to build new.
For employees, that means a larger kitchen and more modern, state-of-the-art equipment. It will also mean a more comfortable and spacious workplace.
“For customers, there will be a better parking lot with a better layout,” Cook said. “Right now, if the drive-thru line gets backed up, you’re walking between cars and trying to maneuver around to get parked and get inside the building. It will be easier to park with a better drive-thru layout.”
He added that the restrooms will also be larger and have a capacity 50% higher than in the current building. The building will also be equipped with the “latest and greatest” of technology, including digital ordering and pay options.
The new building will also be more handicapped accessible, according to Cook.
“It’s going to be one of the easiest places on Highway 10 to stop,” Cook said.
Work on the new building began with scraping the parking lot just south of the current building, located at 104 LeMieur St. That is where the new restaurant will be built.
How quick the new building goes up and when operations will move from the old building is somewhat dependent on the weather. Cook is hopeful that will happen by the end of the summer. There will be a brief period — likely a couple of weeks — during which the restaurant will be closed to demolish the old building and re-do the parking lot, which will be where McDonald’s is currently located.
The Little Falls re-build will be the third Cook and his family have overseen at their locations. He has owned the Little Falls McDonald’s since 1991. Since then he rebuilt a location in west Brainerd in 2003 and another restaurant in 2019.
Both of those buildings were older than that in Little Falls, so the local building was next on the list.
“It will be more successful because of all of the efficiency,” Cook said, relating to what he has witnessed at previous locations. “Everything will be easier for our crew members and our customers.”
Though there will be digital components to the new building, Cook said that will not impact the number of people employed at the local McDonald’s. An average of about 50 people work at the restaurant, with how many people are needed changing depending on the time of year. He expects staffing levels to remain the same in the new building, or perhaps even to increase.
Once the project is complete, Cook said there will be a grand opening celebration in Little Falls. Until then, he said he is just excited about getting the project done and having a new building in place for the community.
“I’m very excited about giving the Little Falls community the latest and greatest of what McDonald’s has to offer,” Cook said. “I look forward to making this even more of a place where people want to stop as they’re traveling on the highway.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.