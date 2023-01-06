Little Falls is developing a new payscale that it hopes will help employees pursue careers with the city.
Dec. 19, 2022, the Little Falls City Council approved the 2023 payscale, which includes 27 pay grades, with seven steps each. The current payscale includes 18 pay grades. City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the city has worked with the various labor unions representing employees to ensure the new system is up to date, with each position being re-scored within the pay equity scoring system.
To maintain that equity and fairness portion, Radermacher said they also looked at available market data for each position with comparable cities. That was done through survey information from the League of Minnesota Cities and contracts that were available via the union groups with which the city worked.
“We were able to do this, realign our positions into a new pay schedule, and in my opinion, align that and satisfy that market request,” Radermacher said. “In a lot of the union contract negotiations, they started with — they were looking at increasing those wages to meet market competitive rates.”
The pay schedule is built and aligned with market rates from 2022. Starting in 2023, the city’s payscale will be brought up to date with wage adjustments, as they are approved within the union contracts. There was one tentative agreement in place with one of the bargaining groups, as of Monday.
He added that this payscale was included in the budget that was approved by the Council during its Dec. 8 meeting.
“This was the plan that the groups have agreed to implement and was part of the budget process,” Radermacher said. “Those numbers, we feel very confident are accurate and will fit within the budget that we established for 2023; that we approved at the last meeting.”
He said the major shifts — namely, increasing the number of pay grades — will benefit the city in the long-term. Though the number of grades is going up, the percentage of pay increase between them will go down slightly, from 6% to 4%.
Radermacher said increasing the total number of grades allows the city to, in a sense, develop additional positions within the city. However, that wouldn’t necessarily be positions for which it would post and advertise. Instead, it will allow them to place employees in different tiers based on their eligibility and experience.
“We’ve seen this in other contracts in other cities,” he said. “I feel that is a good opportunity and tool for us to look into developing that so that we can build career paths for employees within our organization.”
Right now, he said employees often have to jump around between departments as they obtain promotions, rather than building their skillset within a given department. The new system creates incentives for employees to obtain higher licensure, for example.
Radermacher said it will serve as a good retention tool.
Using the wastewater treatment plant as an example, he said the operator position is one of the hardest to fill within the city because it is a Class A facility.
“There’s probably a few hundred Class A licensed wastewater operators in the entire state of Minnesota, so that’s a pretty small pool of applicants that we could even have here,” he said “As well as, the base criteria to even get to the point where you can have an A license, test for an A license, takes about 10 years.”
He said, in the new system, if there are employees interested in pursuing the Class A license as a career path, they are able to build supervisory experience, for example, by moving up in tiers.
The change also builds in redundancy so that, if the current Class A licensed operator left their position, there would be someone in-house who could step into that role right away. Most cities, he said, have to contract out as they look for someone else to fill that position, which can be expensive.
Radermacher said this is a phased approach, with the next part being to develop those additional positions and define the incentives and opportunities for growth within a given department.
“What we’re seeing in this industry is, recruitment’s hard, retention is equally as hard, and if we can do both of those things really well, I think that’s going to have long-term positive implications for the city both in operational efficiencies as well as cost and saving money by not having to be continually cycling through new employees because we can’t retain them,” he said.
In addition to all of that, Human Resources Director Annie Cribb said the new scale will allow the city to pay a new hire at a higher level within the tier system. Rather than having to pay them at the base pay at a certain grade, this will allow them to instead offer a starting pay that is more in line with their qualifications.
“Not many very experienced, for example, wastewater or water operators are going to want to come and start at step one when they have these licensures that are very, very valuable to us,” Cribb said.
Mayor Greg Zylka asked how they came up with each of the grades and how someone can increase their steps within a grade. Radermacher said the grades are aligned so that points match market competitiveness with each job, as well as ensuring the skills required for various positions are balanced.
“The points are really based on skill level,” Radermacher “The expectation, the minimum scale level that you need for those positions.”
He said a pay equity study conducted by the city in 2015 came up with and implemented a points system that can be used every time a new position is created, one changes or an employee changes jobs or gains licensure or experience. That was determined, in part, by looking at the minimum expectations for a someone within a given position.
There are anywhere from 10 to 15 points between tiers in the first five grades, with totals jumping higher from tier to tier as the grade increases. The reason for that is, more responsibility and even supervisory roles are being added in the middle and higher grades.
One he highlighted was within the Little Falls Police Department. Under the old schedule, patrol officers were at grade 8. They would be grade 13 in the new system, so close to the middle in both. That is one of the easiest positions for which to find comparables in terms of the market rate, as many departments have patrol officer positions available.
“Then when we’re separating that out, you kind of look at, ‘OK, well what’s the next tier position within our city?” Radermacher said. “Well, we go from patrol into sergeants. Sergeant is another good one. Now, there isn’t as many, but sergeant is another good comparative ratio.”
When those positions are scored, the job descriptions can be set in a way that minimum standards are included in those grades. The separation will ensure the top-end position — sergeant, in this case, can be competitive, as well.
Ultimately, Radermacher said it is better to establish these grades and tiers in advance of needing to make a hire, rather than just bumping someone’s pay up 10%, for example, if they receive a promotion. That, he said, would throw the pay equity portion out of compliance and every grade and tier would have to come up.
He added it was also good for employees to see and understand the points tied to their positions.
“They didn’t realize that it does matter what our utility billing clerk does versus what an equipment operator in the street department does,” Radermacher said. “They end up being very comparable positions when you’re talking about their points and their skill levels, even though they’re vastly different in terms of their actual daily work.”
