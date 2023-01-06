Pay scale
Metro Creative Connection

Little Falls is developing a new payscale that it hopes will help employees pursue careers with the city.

Dec. 19, 2022, the Little Falls City Council approved the 2023 payscale, which includes 27 pay grades, with seven steps each. The current payscale includes 18 pay grades. City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the city has worked with the various labor unions representing employees to ensure the new system is up to date, with each position being re-scored within the pay equity scoring system.

