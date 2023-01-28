It took a 3-2 vote by the Board of Commissioners, but Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) will add an adult intake worker to its department.
Tuesday, HHS Director Brad Vold brought a request to add the position to the Board, which he was instructed to do after a lengthy discussion on the matter at the Board’s Jan. 10 planning session. After about another 20 minutes of conversation, Tuesday, a motion was made to approve the request.
Commissioners Mike LeMieur and Greg Blaine were the first to cast votes in favor, with Randy Winscher and Bobby Kasper voting “nay.” Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski broke the tie with a vote to approve the request, and the measure passed.
“I’m simply going to go to the very first line of our staffing request form,” Jelinski said. “‘The primary purpose for this position is to provide intake services to vulnerable adults and support services to families, disabled individuals and community members in crisis.’ I rest my case.”
The salary for the job, $85,000, was included in Vold’s 2023 budget, which was approved by the Board in December 2022. Even with the position included, the HHS levy increase for 2023 was only up .02% over last year.
Vold said the reason the position was being requested was to continue to move the department to an HHS model. Prior to 2022, the two entities within the department — Social Services and Public Health — acted as their own departments with separate budgets. Adding the position, according to Vold, allows intake workers to help someone in need of service, regardless of why they are there.
Currently, there is an intake worker on the Social Services side, doing intake for child protection cases, among others.
“We have six — well, currently four — case managers on the Public Health side who rotate intake on the Public Health side, so this really takes away from what their full-time caseloads are currently,” Vold said.
There are about 45 staff members doing various levels of case management throughout the department.
Another reason he believed the position was necessary was due to upcoming changes in the way MnCHOICE and vulnerable adult cases are handled. During the past couple of years, when HHS receives a child protection report, a caseworker is able to follow up and collect more information. This helps them make an informed decision as to the type of service the client needs.
With the upcoming changes, the same will be true for vulnerable adult and MnCHOICE cases.
“Adding an additional intake will provide more time for both the children’s and adult intake worker to build relationships, mitigate risks, get more information, help some of the staff on the front end, hopefully find the proper services, maybe even support some of those activities so they may not be coming in as a case on their caseload,” Vold said.
The number of intakes on the Social Services side alone grew from 156 per month in 2018 to 203 per month in 2022. He added they have also seen an increase in both children’s and adult mental health caseloads, while the number of providers has been going down. As such, staff are having to do more for their growing number of clients.
During Tuesday’s discussion, Winscher pointed out that when Public Health and Social Services were combined, that was done to create efficiencies. He bristled at the idea of needing to add a new position, despite that fact.
“Also, is this coming because of what you’re requesting?” Winscher asked. “Or, is this the staff that’s asking you to say, ‘We need this?’ Or, is it because the public is saying, ‘We’re not getting enough help.’”
Vold said nobody from the staff had directly asked him to add the position, however, he had heard from supervisors that staff had expressed appreciation about the idea of having an additional intake worker, after the topic was first broached.
The last position added to the department was the jail social worker in 2018. Also, when Public Health and Social Services combined, a director position was discontinued, money for which was reallocated to a Human Services supervisor job at a lower pay grade.
“Would all staff agree that this is the position that should be hired? Probably not,” Vold said. “But, my job is to look at the entire organization and what fits best to help support all of the staff. We know caseloads continue to rise, the challenges of our clientele continue to increase. How can we support our staff in some other ways that can help do this?”
He noted that they are trying to run “as efficiently as we can,” but also said staff turnover and people going on leave only adds to the work for each case worker.
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said he and Vold, together, had decided this position would best support everyone in the department. He added that when one of the 45 caseworkers is taken away from their caseload to do intake once per week, that was taking away their time being able to work with clients.
LeMieur reminded his colleagues on the Board that the “client to caseload ratio is out of hand already,” in terms of what the state would like to see.
“This is talking about doing a better job with child and adult protection,” he said. “It’s doing a better job with helping out vulnerable adults, elderly. Brad’s always done a great job of looking for extra dollars. 11.5% of this position is paid with state and federal funds. Yes, I know that’s still tax dollars, but nonetheless, it’s not our county tax dollars.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine said, what stuck out to him in the discussion, was the fact funding for the position had already been approved as part of the 2023 budget. He said if the Board denied Vold’s request, it would essentially be going back on what it had already approved.
“I feel we already made that commitment,” Blaine said. “I already voted to make that commitment to address this need when we voted for the 2023 budget. I really don’t feel we have the opportunity to go back now and carve this out.”
Kasper said his heart was torn on the matter.
He said, on one hand, residents throughout the county are dealing with “NASCAR inflation,” which is painful in many aspects of daily life. However, he acknowledged the point made by Blaine and said he didn’t know if it would be right to “backpedal” on something which had, in a sense, already been decided.
“Something that’s almost been pre-approved, and now all of a sudden the e-brake’s been put on,” Kasper said. “My heart is torn, I would say.”
Referring to a comment Vold made earlier in the discussion about employee turnover, Winscher said he was skeptical adding the new intake position would prevent that from happening in the future.
Ultimately, he said he supported what Vold was trying to accomplish and appreciated the work done by staff members in HHS, but he was not in favor of adding the position. Mainly, he said, that was due to unknowns regarding the economy and the challenges those might create in the coming year.
“This $85,000, yeah, it’s part of the budget,” Winscher said. “But, it’s going to be about a 1% levy increase for the following year because, again, once we put the raises, the 3% increase, the staff members, this will be clicking close to $95,000 by next year. Again, my opinion.”
Prior to the vote, Kasper asked Vold what would happen if his request was denied. More specifically, he wanted to know if he could come back to revisit the issue next year, or if the matter would be “dead in the water.”
Vold said it was a good question, but he ultimately thought he would push forward in trying to get the position approved again. In terms of the economy and when inflation was going to end, he said he didn’t have an answer for that. However, he said the state and federal governments were not going to reduce requirements surrounding the department and how it handles cases.
He added that technology had not yet reached a point where they could reduce staff to create efficiencies that way.
LeMieur said the problem was only going to get worse in coming years, due to the fact the Baby Boomers are getting older; something which Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber termed the “silver tsunami,” at the Jan. 10 meeting.
“The silver tsunami’s coming, so not only is this person going to get busy, but in the future we might need to look at another position,” he said.
“I wish I could say that we were getting leaner and meaner, but that is just not the case because of all the challenges we have,” Vold said.
