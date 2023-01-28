New lines are being drawn throughout Morrison County.
Thursday, Jan. 19, representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Starr II — which was contracted by FEMA — and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) presented updated, preliminary floodplain maps for the entire county. The process to create the maps began in 2016, and they’re still about a year away from going into effect.
“Now that we have more modern data and better data to base those maps off of, it’s time for new maps,” said Morrison County Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek.
The Jan. 19 event provided landowners and community leaders a chance to review the maps. More specifically, they had a chance to catch any errors or anything that might not look right. Each of the 16 incorporated communities in the county, along with Morrison County itself, will have to adopt the new maps along with an ordinance before they take effect.
Kowalzek said the maps are a “vast improvement” over the maps which are currently in effect. Brett Holthaus of Starr II, the project manager on the engineering portion of redrawing the maps, said previously, each community had its own floodplain map, most of which were adopted during the 1980s.
According to Kowalzek, with the new maps, there will be areas that were previously in a flood plain that, due to updated elevation data, will not be anymore. Others, such as the area around Lake Shamineau, for example, will now be in the floodplain when they weren’t before.
For property owners, Kowalzek said that means there will be a more accurate map regarding who is in a floodplain and who is not.
“The people that belong in the flood insurance program will be in it and the people that really don’t belong will be out,” she said.
Once the new map goes into effect, landowners who have a federally backed loan and have a structure that falls within the floodplain will be required to carry flood insurance. Those who do not have a structure in the floodplain area, though it touches their property, will be eligible to get insurance through the National Flood Insurance Policy Program.
Those requirements are no different than what was previously in place. It will, however, mean some changes for individual property owners who are now inside or outside of the floodplain.
Kowalzek added that in some cases, individual banks may have their own lending practices and policies regarding properties inside of a floodplain. The only way someone can be relieved of that requirement will be if they can get a letter of map amendment from FEMA.
That is where the Land Services Department can help. Due to the fact Minnesota uses light detection and ranging (LiDAR) topography technology, FEMA has an agreement that counties can submit information for a letter of map amendment on behalf of a property owner without having to hire a surveyor.
“Sometimes a property owner will need our help with that to be relieved of just some of their individual lending practices and policies,” Kowalzek said. “I anticipate we’ll be doing a fair amount of that.”
Holthaus explained that LiDAR uses an airplane with sensors on it, which is constantly shooting beams of light at the ground. It then uses the speed of light to determine elevation.
The sensors are able to time how long it takes the light to reach the ground and bounce back up. After the flight, millions of data points are processed and classified in terms of whether they were bare earth, housetops or tree tops, for example.
“Then you can create a terrain, you can create contours, you can create whatever you want from all that,” Holthaus said. “It’s pretty cool technology.”
Topographic data on every county in the state was updated in 2011 using LiDAR. Holthaus said it is “a massive improvement” over what was previously used, and other states that do not use the technology have had more difficulty updating their floodplain maps.
“That’s way, way better than whatever they were using before as far as the accuracy of it compared to what you’re seeing on the ground,” he said.
According to Jeff Weiss, floodplain engineer with the Minnesota DNR, the project in Morrison County is part of an overall effort by FEMA to get floodplain maps updated throughout the country. They usually do so on a county-by-county basis.
He said the ultimate goal is to make it easier for communities and residents to understand where significant flood risk is located.
Once the maps get to be about 30 to 40 years old, they become outdated, he said.
Part of the mapping process, Weiss said, is developing a new hydraulic model for bodies of water. In the case of Morrison County, this is done using the LiDAR topography.
Engineers will use that data to cut cross sections through the stream, river or lake. That helps determine what the water looks like as it’s moving from upstream to downstream. Using equations created by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), they are able to estimate the flow.
“The flow in the Mississippi River is a lot different from the flow in the Platte, versus the flow in Buckman Creek,” Weiss said.
They then run the flows through the cross sections. Elevations that are in that cross section are in the floodplain, which is interpolated between the sections.
Before the use of LiDAR, Weiss said the topography “wasn’t the best” on some of the old maps. In that case, they essentially estimated the floodplain.
“It may have been valid at the time, but once it was converted with more updated topography, you realize, ‘This floodplain goes up the hill and that doesn’t make any sense,’” he said. “It was accurate for the old maps because that was the best available data that they had.”
When looking at the maps, Weiss said there are two types of zones — Zone AE and Zone A. The former is a more detailed study that includes more information in its modeling. Areas zoned AE are most often areas within cities or municipalities.
Areas with a Zone A designation are generally referred to as “approximate studies.” They are done in more rural areas and use more approximate methods, as it’s faster to complete the work. However, with the information provided by LiDAR, Weiss said it’s still quite accurate.
“For this study, it was the approximate areas that got restudied and updated with new modeling,” he said. “The detailed areas inside the cities, the Zone AE areas inside the municipalities, the studies were not updated, but they took elevations of the old studies and re-delineated the floodplains using the newest LiDAR available. That re-delineation is more accurate.”
Holthaus, who has been involved in the project since 2016, said once the new maps are adopted, they will replace the individual maps still in use by all of the municipalities. When that happens will depend on the upcoming appeal period, though he guessed it would be sometime in 2024.
“If it goes through cleanly, it can go faster,” he said. “But if the county or a community has a big appeal and there’s a revision to make, that could delay it.”
He said one of the biggest changes on the new maps compared to the ones created in the 1980s will be in the areas identified as Zone A. In the current maps, those don’t actually have an engineering model associated with them. As such, the boundaries were developed using different factors and the actual flood elevation at any given point is unknown.
He said incorporating an engineering model to back up what that floodplain looks like was a big motivating factor in why FEMA is working to update its maps.
“You have a much more robust set of data to back up the floodplain map in this new preliminary data compared to the old, effective flood insurance rate maps,” he said.
There is still a lot that has to happen before the maps go into effect. First, the preliminary maps need to be published in the federal register, which has its own set of approvals that it must go through. Once that happens, there will then be two newspaper publications in the county’s paper of record — the Morrison County Record, in this case — one week apart.
The second of those publications will trigger the beginning of the 90-day appeal period.
“The 90-day appeal period runs, and at the end of it, it’s the collection phase,” Holthaus said. “It’s, ‘OK, what did we get? Are there things we need to address?’ Obviously, FEMA’s going to respond to anything that comes in. The response varies, depending on what the comment is.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.