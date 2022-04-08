The Camp Ripley Fire Department finally has a place to call home.
The department hired its first full-time firefighters in 2010. It expanded in 2012, and in January 2019, it made the leap to being staffed 24 hours per day, seven days a week. Crew members started to work 24-hour shifts. Still, until just a few weeks ago, the 16 firefighters on staff had less than perfect accommodations.
“Firefighters still lived at the airfield even though they were 24 hours a day,” said Camp Ripley Fire Chief Pat Boone. “That’s the business we’re in. We adapt and overcome. We blew up air mattresses, we slept in the garage, we slept in the break rooms, that’s what we do.”
Not anymore.
April 1, Camp Ripley celebrated the opening of its new fire hall with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and open house. The new facility features five dorm-style sleeping quarters along with office spaces — complete with Murphy beds — for the chief, assistant chief, captain and inspector. The building also has laundry and shower facilities, a state-of-the-art, eat-in kitchen and a lounge area with large recliners and a big screen television.
The department officially moved into the new fire hall four or five weeks ago, according to Boone. He said it has been great to have a place to call home, and it is a huge upgrade from sleeping on air mattresses.
“The guys are super excited,” Boone said. “Again, they can rest here comfortably, they can actually cook meals here. When you’re on shift, you’re a family, because you live here 24 hours a day. Just to have that camaraderie and the ability to sit down and have a meal together and do stuff like that, it makes a huge difference. Then, just to be able to go to bed in a bed and have some privacy that way versus blowing up air mattresses. It’s great.”
It has been a long time coming. Boone said any time they’re dealing with construction, it takes time. The process starts with a charrette to design the facility, then they must make sure all of the codes are up to snuff with the state. Once approved, the project goes out for bids and, finally, it’s onto the construction phase. Getting it built took about a year on its own.
For Boone, the most important aspect of the new facility is how it will help his department support the communities surrounding Camp Ripley. He said a goal of the team is to get off post and provide services wherever they’re needed.
During a speech prior to the ribbon cutting, Major General Shawn Manke, adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard, gave some statistics on support the Camp Ripley Fire Department has provided to neighboring squads. In the last two years, he said the team has responded to more than 20 structure fires, 360 medical calls and 38 wildfires in the area.
“This team of firefighters does a lot, and we appreciate it,” Manke said. “We’re glad to be able to provide them with a facility where they can take care of themselves, take care of the equipment and continue to move on.”
Boone said the department’s goal is not to take over a scene once they respond, but to provide support to the local volunteer team that is in charge. The benefit to being staffed 24 hours a day, he said, is how quick his team can respond to a call. They often have a truck rolling out the door within a minute or two of getting the call for aid from the Sheriff’s Office, according to Boone.
“It gives us the ability to get out there, maybe make a difference, maybe save a life, maybe knock a fire down, or at least get it knocked down until the rest of the crew gets there from the local department and picks it up,” Boone said. “Or, maybe we’re just hauling water for them.”
Chief Warrant Officer Kristin Tritz, the joint visitors bureau director at Camp Ripley, echoed those sentiments. She said the new fire hall was a testament to two of Manke’s key priorities with the Minnesota National Guard — partnerships and modernization.
“The focus of this new fire hall is to enable the fire department to successfully carry out their mission and be the support of our communities,” Tritz said.
Manke, who was surprised with a cake and a rendition of “Happy Birthday” prior to his speech, has been serving the state in uniform for more than 30 years. He said it was a “great day,” and he was grateful to help cut the ribbon on what he said was a “great facility.”
Along with Boone and his department, he thanked JLG Architects, Eagle Construction and the facilities management team at Camp Ripley for all of their hard work on the project. He said getting the facility completed was a challenging endeavor, made more difficult by the pandemic and supply chain issues.
“I know it took a lot of work and it was probably a little bit more difficult than it normally is,” Manke said. “But, here we are today and, truly, it’s a phenomenal facility.”
Manke also noted that the new fire hall was one of many projects happening around Camp Ripley as it continues to fulfill the mission of modernization. He noted the HEM Building, which was moved onto Camp Ripley in 2020 to house the department’s 16 fire trucks. He added that the vehicles and equipment the department uses are “pretty dang new.”
He joked with Boone that, unless there is a call, he might have a hard time getting firefighters to leave the facility.
“This is good to see the fruits of our labor to make this facility happen,” Manke said.
“We have a true resource that not only benefits Camp Ripley, but benefits the communities surrounding Camp Ripley,” he added. “Now you’ve got a place to hang your hat and continue to build on a legacy of Camp Ripley’s community support and the fire support.”
Some of that support is provided through a partnership with Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
According to Mayo Clinic Ambulance Executive Director Brad Hallum, that a partnership was first discussed in 2009 or 2010. The team went live after a two-week test run in December 2011.
He said there are currently 13 team members who fill the vital role of working on both the ambulance and fire teams. They all meet the same educational and training requirements as any full-time EMTs and paramedics.
“This is a very unique situation,” Hallum said. “When I say unique situation, the agreement between the fire department on the military grounds and a private ambulance sector, we’re the only ones in the United States, to our knowledge, that have such a working agreement.”
He said he is often asked questions from people throughout the country how they’re able to make the partnership work. It’s a situation which has become a model for military and private sector groups working together.
“Again, what a pleasure to be part of a partnership like this,” Hallum said.
He reiterated the importance of how they are able to support the communities. Just the day of the ceremony alone, Hallum said EMTs were out on their second or third call of the day to assist a local agency.
“The biggest thing for me is, we are here to serve the community and Camp Ripley,” Boone said. “That’s why we do what we do. That’s our passion.”
