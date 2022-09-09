More than 100 Morrison County residents died by suicide between 2009 - 2019, according to data provided by Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS).
The Morrison County Suicide Prevention Cohort is working to bring that number down during the current decade.
“It was about a year ago, maybe a little less, when our agency decided to apply for a grant — which, really, was not money in particular, but a support system to help us think about suicide prevention in Morrison County,” said HHS Director Brad Vold.
He said Sarah Pratt, Melanie Erickson and Jeff Pratt, all supervisors with HHS, took it upon themselves to write for the grant and get the project up and running. Tuesday, as the Morrison County Board of Commissioners proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, they gave an update on where the project is at and where it is going.
Erickson said, in the training they received in putting together the cohort, they learned how to look at and understand the data for suicides, suicide ideation and mental health in general. That information was then applied to Morrison County, specifically, which allowed the group to develop suicide prevention strategies.
Bowman said part of that process was recruiting community stakeholders and partners. Many of them, such as HHS staff, hospitals, schools, law enforcement, pharmacies and more, have been receptive and provided “very good engagement.”
“It’s designed to be a very slow — get a plan going and developed instead of just jumping in without any specific sense of direction,” Bowman said, referring to the process.
As such, Pratt said one of the biggest goals the cohort established was to bring all of the existing groups which work on suicide prevention in Morrison County together to work on solutions. They used community health needs assessment data gathered by the Community Health Board — consisting of Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties — as a starting point.
In October 2021 through December 2021, they sent out surveys and made them available online, which asked pointed questions regarding mental health. The first of those, she said, was “How would you rate your overall level of stress?”
To that question, she said respondents who answered “high” had “increased dramatically” between 2019 and 2022.
The next question asked residents, during the last 30 days, how many days they had felt “sad, blue or depressed.”
“What I want to point out is, the amount of people on the top line that said zero days, dropped,” Pratt said. “The rest of them stayed either the same or increased. That’s also concerning that many people didn’t have zero days in the month that they didn’t feel sad or blue.”
The survey also asked respondents why they were not receiving help for problems regarding their mental health. The results showed an increase of people not knowing where to go, a trend Pratt described as “incredibly concerning.”
The number of people who said they could not get an appointment also went up between 2019 - 2022.
“We need people to have access; we need them to know where to get help,” Pratt said. “That shows us what our group needs to focus on.”
Between 2009 - 2019, the number of individuals who died by suicide went up for people in the 45 - 54 age group. A total of 28 people died during that timeframe, compared to 18 age 35 - 44 and 14 age 55 - 64.
“We need to get at, what’s going on in those age groups?” Pratt said. “Why are we seeing such a dramatic increase there?”
Breaking it down between males and females, Bowman said men age 45 - 64 tend to be most likely to die by suicide than those in other age groups. Women age 25 - 64 were in the most predominant age group.
Bowman added that the reported cases of ideation and death by suicide are much higher among women, though attempts resulted in death much more often among men.
“That is strictly due to the access to more dangerous methods, those types of attempts, compared to females,” Bowman said.
Data from the Minnesota Student Survey — which local schools participate in — showed the amount of suicide ideation and attempts went up, universally, among children in junior high school to seniors in high school, between 2010 and 2019.
Erickson said risk factors and response options are also part of the work being conducted by the cohort. Some of that is counseling.
“Part of what the data shows us is, if you can stop a person in the time when they’re thinking about suicide and provide intervention, that person can continue to change and improve and not think of suicide,” Erickson said.
She said it is important to identify some of the high-risk times and provide targeted intervention. The cohort eventually plans to hold events during which community members will receive training on how to talk about suicide in a way that “changes the shame of it.” One of the slogans used around suicide prevention, she said, is “Make it OK.”
That, she said, is ensuring everyone understands that all individuals get sad, blue or depressed sometimes. It is important to convince people that what they’re feeling is nothing to be ashamed about, and that it’s OK to reach out for help and talk about it with trusted friends, family members, medical professionals and more.
As far as a timeline for the process, Erickson reiterated that it’s important to not rush it and allow change to happen more over time. It is proven to be more sustainable that way, as well.
“It’s a long process of changing the community over time and our willingness to talk about this difficult topic and our willingness to provide support to each other to understand,” she said.
The cohort, she said, will identify some strategies to curb suicide attempts and ideation. Though the grant period is nearly up, she said the work will continue well beyond that now that a foundation has been put in place.
Commissioner Mike Wilson asked who someone who is feeling suicidal could reach out to for help, and what are some free or cheap options for individuals who might not have the means to see a doctor.
“We really encourage the use of our crisis line, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, free of insurance,” Bowman said.
Pratt also clarified that the “no insurance” in terms of why people had not sought help was likely more in reference to getting preventative care, rather than reaching out during a time of crisis.
Bowman also said the 988 suicide and crisis hotline also went into effect, recently. Essentially a 911 for suicide prevention, he said the cohort was working with the county’s current crisis line provider, Northern Pines Mental Health, to work through how it will work together with 988.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said one item in the group’s presentation that he found “staggering” was that, in Minnesota, firearms consistently cause more deaths by suicide than in homicides.
“To me, that kind of grabs and shakes you a little bit in the sense that it’s rare I can get up and have a cup of coffee in the morning and have the statewide news on and not hear of a homicide,” Blaine said.
“That tells us that, yeah, we’ve got problems out there,” he added.
Vold said he has a friend who recently lost an adult child to suicide.
“It’s an immediate response to a very stressful situation that you cannot come back from,” he said. “The hope is, how can we reduce that stress — that struggle — that somebody’s experiencing at that point.”
Blaine added, in closing, that everyone plays a role in suicide prevention. He said it is important for people to be aware “of people around us” and not be afraid to reach out.
“There’s value, I think, in going outside of our comfort zone,” Blaine said. “We all think our world is so busy and we’re so focused on things right around us. I think we need to take the blinders off more and to be aware of our fellow man and woman around us that may be hurting.”
