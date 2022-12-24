Children's mental health

Graphs provided by Morrison County Health and Human Services show data from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey regarding youth suicide and youth and long-term emotional/behavior needs.

 Graphics by Morrison County HHS

Children’s mental health case management cases in Morrison County have gone up significantly from recent years.

Melanie Erickson, children’s mental health supervisor for Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) said it is part of trend seen nationally. In 2022, more children reported suicide ideation, long-term emotional or behavioral issues or attempted suicide at rates well above where they were five years ago.

