Children’s mental health case management cases in Morrison County have gone up significantly from recent years.
Melanie Erickson, children’s mental health supervisor for Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) said it is part of trend seen nationally. In 2022, more children reported suicide ideation, long-term emotional or behavioral issues or attempted suicide at rates well above where they were five years ago.
“We do have youth reporting more traumatic events,” Erickson said. “We have 8% nationwide of youth (ages) three to 17 who are diagnosed with anxiety. I know, I think it was the surgeon general who was saying this is a public health crisis and we need to address some of the anxiety needs of our youth.”
Children’s mental health through HHS is a voluntary service available for those age zero to 21. To qualify, they must have a “serious emotional disturbance,” as diagnosed by a mental health professional.
The range in services available to children and families varies. One of the newest is Collaborative Intensive Bridging Services (CIBS). It is designed for children age eight - 17 and their families and includes intensive, in-home therapy along with a brief residential treatment facility placement.
In-home treatment is also offered through a Community Access Disability Inclusion (CADI) waiver. Erickson said those cases have increased “quite a bit,” as her office strives to decrease the number of children having to be placed in residential treatment.
However, those in-home services have become more difficult to come by in recent years, according to Erickson.
“In-home support is very crucial for families that are working and have kids at school and can’t be taking off time to go to appointments,” she said. “The therapist coming into their home and to address the family issue within their home is really important and very affective, as proven. But it’s been hard to come by.”
Other challenges her department is facing when trying to address the rising mental health needs of children in Morrison County is a lack of medication management providers, respite care homes and foster parents who aren’t “full with child protection cases.”
She said currently HHS has a “long waitlist” for assessments.
One trend she noted is that the need for autism services has increased. Morrison County children’s mental health is up to 15% of its caseload being autism specific.
“It just seems like a lot of our families are struggling with issues,” Erickson said. “They know that they want assistance and it’s been kind of an effort to try to figure out how to get them assistance when they want it so that they can have their needs addressed.”
Erickson is part of a suicide cohort, which aims to work on intervention and prevention of suicide, which is the second-leading cause of death for children ages 10 - 19.
Along with the increase in suicide ideation has come reports of behavioral and emotional needs. Erickson said HHS and the suicide cohort are working on initiatives in the community that can help with screening and access so children experiencing long-term mental health issues can get the services they need.
All of this has meant an increase in caseload for Erickson’s staff.
“They’ve been managing cases over the caseload threshold that we wanted them to and doing a really nice job of trying to meet those needs and cover those cases even though the demand’s been quite high,” she said.
Voluntary placements in residential treatment facilities are also an option for families when a child is struggling with their mental health. However, that can be a fine line to walk.
While there are many families that are feeling like they are in crisis, want help and are afraid for their kids, it is also important to acknowledge that pulling a child out of the home and having them reside elsewhere is, in itself, a traumatic experience.
“We do have that screening team in place to help with those decisions, make sure that’s really what’s needed,” Erickson said. “I do have to say, now we’ve had this increase in voluntary placements, many of the placements that we are approving at this point have to do with suicide ideation.”
When a child is placed in residential treatment, they strive to keep that stay under 40 days. There are 35-day evaluations available wherein the child is able to have their crisis situation addressed with medication monitoring and a plan for returning to the home. They are then returned to their families with services continued in-home.
The aforementioned CIBS have been a good tool for Erickson and her team in addressing the increased need for mental health services. In June, the County Board approved a request to invest $500,000 of its American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding over two years to hire behavior specialists for each of the county’s school districts. That falls under the CIBS umbrella.
Erickson said a recent study at the University of Minnesota showed school-based services to be effective in addressing children’s mental health needs.
“It really talked about the major impact that has, that this initiative that the Board supported has in getting those kids into services sooner so they don’t have a full-blown mental health crisis,” she said.
Looking forward, she said she will continue to work with the suicide cohort to address youth suicide. Some of that work will include looking at screening opportunities and partnering with others in the community to make sure social-emotional health is monitored.
A new partnership HHS expects to utilize in 2023 is with Fraser. Specializing in autism services, Fraser will likely allow for some added services to support families dealing with autism specific situations.
That will also, hopefully, help reduce the length of the waitlist for families in Morrison County.
“What are these youth anxious about that is causing us to have to respond with mental health services?” asked Morrison County Board of Commissioners Chair Greg Blaine. “Have we been able to identify an underlying cause of this anxiety out there?”
While Erickson said the common belief is that it is COVID related, she believes that is only part of it. Another key contributor, she believes, is social media.
She said she is reading everything she comes across searching for the answer to that question. Several of them address social media and other technology related factors.
Access to almost everything via a smartphone can also serve as a driving factor in stressing children out.
“That’s reports of news, worries about climate change, worries about political strife, worries about school shootings,” Erickson said. “If you turn on the news and then you think about what gets pushed through without very much filters on social media, then you don’t have the brain capacity — I don’t mean that in a negative way. I’m just saying it’s an undeveloped brain that’s trying to process all of that.”
Blaine asked if that lines up with the cases seen in Morrison County. Erickson said the social media aspect was likely part of it.
She said a study reported “significant changes” in some kids’ behavior when they were hospitalized and had no access to their phones, compared to when they got it back. However, she said that was all anecdotal at this point.
“It’s anxiety in a way that kids can’t really identify it or describe it or understand what it is and how to cope with it,” Erickson said. “So much of what we provide in mental health services is helping them understand what that is, what that feels like, how do you calm yourself down, how do you take a break when you to? A lot of focus on coping skills.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.