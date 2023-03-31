Royalton High School announced Mya Yourczek was selected as Student of the Month for February. She is the daughter of Andy and Amber.
Yourczek gives a lot of credit to her family for many of the things she has learned in life.
“My family has taught me the importance of hard work and dedication. My mom and dad never deterred me from joining any club or activity I wanted to join. They also come and support me in all my sports whenever they can. Some things I like to do with them is play board games and go fishing,” she said.
At Royalton High School. Yourczek is involved in many activities, including volleyball manager, basketball where she was a two-year captain, track and field, softball, president of Student Council, YES Club, Knowledge Bowl and Minnesota Honor Society.
“I enjoy Knowledge Bowl and sports because they allow me to compete head-to-head with others. I enjoy the YES Club because I miss school for field trips and being outside,” she said. “And finally, I enjoy Student Council and MHS because it allows me to be active in the community and the school. I have gained friends and lifetime experiences in all of the different activities, and that has probably been the most beneficial part of being involved in so many activities.”
“It has been a pleasure coaching Mya in basketball and having her as a student. She has a fun-loving spirit and has done a great job being a leader in all her activities and our student body. Watching her grow into the great player and student that she is, has been fantastic to see and I hope many of our younger student and athletes use her as an example to look up to,” said Head Girls Basketball Coach and High School Social Studies Teacher Brad Baumann. “She will be dearly missed after she graduates, but it’s going to be fun to see where she ends up in life because whatever she decides to do, I know she will be super successful.”
Yourczek listed civics as her favorite class.
“This is because J. Schaa always cracks funny dad jokes, and I like listening to his odd fun facts. It’s also my favorite because I get to take walks when I get antsy,” she said.
A favorite high school memory came during her freshman year.
“My favorite high school memory was spending all of spring freshman year being with my friends doing whatever we wanted all day because of COVID,” she said.
Another favorite memory was made during her sophomore year.
“I was a part of was beating Holdingford in section playoffs my sophomore year. This stands out above the rest because the gym was full and tensions were high and I’m not sure a person in that gym thought we were going to leave with a win,” she said.
Future plans for Yourczek include attending the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities, to pursue a degree in criminology. Someday, she hopes to eventually get a job in federal law enforcement.
“My career goal is to join the FBI, and one of my life goals is to visit all seven continents, and visit North Korea,” she said.
Yourczek offered this advice to high school freshmen: “Find something to get involved in, and find an upperclassman to look up to. Also getting in a little trouble once in a while never hurt anyone.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.