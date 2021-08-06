Motley Police Chief Jason Borash was bitten by a K-9 officer Tuesday, and an air ambulance from North Memorial Air Care was on the scene.
Luckily for Borash, it was all part of a demonstration; and the helicopter wasn’t there to tend to his or anyone else’s medical needs. It was all part of Motley’s first National Night Out.
“It’s a very good connection for the community,” Borash said. “We get to connect with various community members, let them get to know us, let them get to see that we are humans like everybody else. As you can see, I’m not in my regular gear. I’m just another guy out here. They’re welcome to talk to us. That’s what we’re here for, to serve the public.”
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the organization’s official website. The first event was held in 1984, with 400 communities in 23 states taking part. It has since grown to include all 50 states, 16,000 communities and has tallied more than 38 million attendees.
In recent years, the Motley Police Department and Motley Fire and Rescue participated in Staples’ National Night Out. This year, their neighbor to the west elected not to hold an event, so emergency personnel in Motley decided to put on a night out of their own.
“The Fire Department started it, I think,” said Motley Fire Chief Brad Olson. “In previous years, Staples had done it, and we figured, why not do our own?”
Along with free hot dogs, chips and beverages served up by Motley Fire and Rescue, there was plenty to take in at the three-hour event. The Motley Police Department, Motley Fire and Rescue, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Staples Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care, Always Available Towing and AutoSmith Services were all on hand with their equipment to show off what they do on a daily basis to help keep the community safe.
“It’s just kind of a good way of showing off what we do and what each identity does, and kind of get the people talking with each other,” said Motley Mayor Al Yoder.
Olson said the “star of the show” was the North Memorial Air Care helicopter. The pilot landed in the outfield of the ball field at Converse Park and allowed the children in attendance to climb inside and get an up-close look at an air ambulance. He was also available to answer all of their questions.
“It was huge with the kids,” Yoder said. “Ironically, the helicopter driver, I know. I remember when he was a kid, he started driving helicopter with a little toy helicopter and he always told me, ‘I’m going to be a pilot some day.’ Here he is, driving Air Care. It was definitely a sight to see, to watch him land.”
Another part of the evening that had several people in attendance talking was a demonstration of the K-9 unit from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Rick Mattison was on hand with his K-9, Gator, and Borash volunteered to put on the bite suit to give everyone a look at how it works when the dog is working in the field.
“It’s about like what you see,” Borash said of the experience. “You’re out running along and, thankfully, you’ve got that suit on, because you wouldn’t want to get bit without it.”
Afterward, the kids had a chance to pet Gator. Yoder said that showed them he was friendly and that, even though he had just bitten someone, he wasn’t mean and was just doing his job.
Overall, Yoder, Olson and Borash said they were pleased with the turnout, with this being the first year for the event. Olson said they gave out about 150 hot dogs, and it is only expected to grow from there.
Yoder said this was the first National Night Out event he had attended and thought it was “awesome.” He said, even during the event Tuesday, there were already discussions happening about new demonstrations and attractions next year.
Olson said National Night Out served as a chance to “build a better community.”
On that note, Borash said it was really good to see members of the community come out and have a good time. He was appreciative of the opportunity for people to chat not only with each other, but also with local first responders and police officers.
He said having that personal connection is important, and he expects the event will continue into the future.
“It’s not all the bad stuff that they see on TV,” Borash said. “There’s two sides to everything. We definitely — in a smaller community like this — we’re definitely here more to serve them than anything else.”
