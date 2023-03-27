One Motley woman died and another was seriously injured, Monday, after they were involved in an SUV versus semi crash north of Wadena.
The Minnesota State Patrol had not released the names of the Motley residents involved in the crash, as of Monday night. The online crash report did indicate that the driver was a 58-year-old woman and the passenger a 67-year-old woman, both of whom were from Motley. The State Patrol did not disclose which of the vehicle occupants died in the accident.
The names of those involved are scheduled to be released at 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the online incident report.
The State Patrol was alerted to the two-vehicle accident at 11:24 a.m. Monday. The crash happened in the intersection of Highway 71 and Leaf River Road in Wadena County’s Leaf River Township. The location is near the Whitetail Run Golf Course, about four miles north of Wadena.
According to the State Patrol, Roman Polusmak, 27, Olympia, Washington, was driving a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia semi truck and trailer northbound on Highway 71. A 2012 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by one of the women from Motley, was heading east on Leaf River Road.
“(The) vehicles collided at the intersection of these two roads,” read the State Patrol’s report.
Polusmak was not injured in the wreck. He was wearing his seat belt. Further information on the other vehicle is yet to be released, though the report does indicate that the airbag deployed.
The State Patrol received assistance at the scene from the Wadena Police Department, Wadena Fire Department and Wadena EMS.
We will release more information about the incident when it is made available.
