Minnesota State Patrol sig

One Motley woman died and another was seriously injured, Monday, after they were involved in an SUV versus semi crash north of Wadena.

The Minnesota State Patrol had not released the names of the Motley residents involved in the crash, as of Monday night. The online crash report did indicate that the driver was a 58-year-old woman and the passenger a 67-year-old woman, both of whom were from Motley. The State Patrol did not disclose which of the vehicle occupants died in the accident.

Load comments