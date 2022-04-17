There will be work done on Cemetery Road in Motley this year, just not as much as originally planned.
The Motley City Council unanimously voted down a resolution, Monday, to hold a public hearing on a proposed public improvement project on the stretch of Cemetery Road from U.S. Highway 10 to Morrison County Road 939. The project would have included replacements of the street, driveway entrances, storm drainage systems and ditch grading. It also would have called for an assessment on property owners along that road.
The decision came after engineers from Bolton and Menk finished a feasibility report on the project. That determined the total cost would be about $229,000, according to Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton.
The city’s policy is to assess benefiting property owners 30% of the overall project cost.
“The assessment portion was pretty high for the residents on that street,” said City Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski. “There’s not very many to split it with on that street. It just doesn’t seem like we’re going to up their value by as much as we’d be assessing them. We’d be kind of crippling the residents.”
As such, Bryniarski said city staff spoke to the streets committee and “went back to the drawing board.” It was determined the best course of action would be to complete an overlay project, rather than an entire reconstruction.
Brotherton said he is still in the process of getting prices to conduct an overlay project, but the one he has so far received was nearly five times less than the overall reconstruction — about $57,000.
Brotherton said a similar overlay project was completed on East River Road in 2015, and that surface is still holding up well.
Ultimately, it would be an estimated 15 years before the road needed resurfacing with an overlay project. A total reconstruction would have given the city about 25 years before improvements would be necessary.
“I just went up Cimarron (Drive) this morning, that was a new build at that time,” Brotherton said. “It’s got almost as many cracks as the one we patched up. ... “I think we’d be better off to just patch the thing up and save a lot of money.”
Completing an overlay project would also take away the need to impose assessments on impacted property owners.
Amy Hutchison, who was acting mayor at Monday’s meeting as Mayor Al Yoder was absent, asked Brotherton why there was such a disparity in costs. He said it was, in part, due to inflated construction costs. But it also had to do with the overall scope of work involved.
“I’m sure the residents would appreciate that more than the assessments,” Hutchison said, referring to the overlay project.
Bryniarski said the city did benefit from having Bolton and Menk do preliminary work on the project and prepare a feasibility study. In doing so, it was able to clear up easement issues on a couple of the properties on the street.
The city has already been billed for those services, he said.
“We’re saving money by stopping here, and we’re getting them to clean up the easement part of it,” Bryniarski said.
