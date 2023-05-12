Audit

 Metro Creative Connection

Motley continued to show high marks, Monday, with the presentation of the city’s 2022 financial audit.

Jon Archer, a CPA from Schlenner Wenner & Co., presented the results of the audit to the Motley City Council. Overall, he said the city was receiving an unmodified, or clean, opinion.

