Motley continued to show high marks, Monday, with the presentation of the city’s 2022 financial audit.
Jon Archer, a CPA from Schlenner Wenner & Co., presented the results of the audit to the Motley City Council. Overall, he said the city was receiving an unmodified, or clean, opinion.
“That’s us saying that, based on our procedures, looking at different invoices, looking at your bank statements, looking at your financial records, we think your numbers are correct,” Archer said. “That’s what you want to hear.”
As part of the presentation, he was also required to give an opinion on how the audit itself went. That is in terms of items such as if there were any difficulties performing the audit, any unusual financial records found, disagreements with city management and more.
On that front, he also gave a clean opinion. That was particularly notable this year, Archer said, because of a new auditing standard required by the state in relation to internal controls and documentation. Historically, he said those items have always been checked, but the audit included a “deeper dive” this year.
“This year we really rolled up our sleeves,” he said. “We bugged poor (City Clerk/Treasurer) Darci (Odden) a lot and really dug into your processes and your controls.”
The reason for doing so is to use that information as a guide on what areas should be focused on during the audit as a whole. Controls generally lead to risk, according to Archer, so the more detailed examination allowed them to find out what areas might be riskier than others, based on controls.
He said there was not a significant change, as he was giving the same internal control recommendations as he has in the past. Those include the fact that Schlenner Wenner posted audited adjustments in the city’s enterprise funds relating to infrastructure, long-term debt and more; along with a lack of segregation of duties within the auditing function.
Both of those are normal for a city Motley’s size.
“We’re saying that, based on the limited staff you have, it’s just inherent that you’re not going to have a lot of overlap in those duties, which means more risk, right?” Archer said. “Risk of error, because there’s maybe fewer checks and balances, and also risk of fraud because there’s maybe not as much oversight on the transactions. We’re just letting you know that risk does exist.”
The final fund balances in 2021 and the 2022 budget were used as benchmarks when looking into the year-end financials. Looking at the general fund, Motley had budgeted for a $1,000 spend-down. It actually increased the fund by $46,000. Archer said that was driven by both revenues coming in higher than what was budgeted, and expenditures coming in lower.
Most of Motley’s revenue in the general fund, like most cities, comes from property tax collections and intergovernmental funds, or state aid. In 2022, property tax revenue came in close to budget at $2,000 less than expected, while the city received $5,800 more in state aid.
“The reason for that is because you had some fire and police aid that flowed through this area,” Archer said.
The “miscellaneous” category under revenues came in well above budget — $25,000 versus $4,000. Archer said that was due to some contributions, donations and reimbursements.
“In this case, the miscellaneous was good,” said Mayor Mike Schmidt. “The revenue’s coming in.”
The city’s spending in the general fund concentrated on government operations, public safety and public works, which is also typical, according to Archer. He said general governmental spending came in about $5,000 higher than budgeted, while public works was about $5,000 less than anticipated.
Together, parks and recreation and capital outlay expenditures accounted for a budgetary savings of about $10,000 at year’s end.
The city’s year-end fund balance in the general fund was $924,000.
“Looking at the unassigned, unrestricted portion of that, relative to the size of your spending in the general fund, it comes out to about 150% of a year’s expenditures,” Archer said. “You have a year and a half of expenditures sitting in your unassigned fund balance, which is a healthy fund balance position to be in.”
He said the city has also seen a steady increase to the cash balance in the general fund over the past five years. In 2022, that ended at $924,000.
Another area where the city saw a big increase was to the fund balance in the fire fund, which came in $43,000 above projections in the 2022 budget. That left the balance at $147,000 going into 2023.
The major discrepancy was due, in large part, to the fact revenues from intergovernmental funds came in higher than expected. Spending was down a bit, as well.
In “non-major governmental funds,” which is an aggregate of several small funds such as debt service and special revenue, there was an overall $3,400 decrease. That left the ending fund balance at $1.6 million in total, mostly due to debt service funds.
“If you were to dive down into that in detail, you would see that all of these funds have positive fund balances and there really were not concerns with any of them,” Archer said.
The city also finished 2022 with a spend down in the water fund, this one to the tune of $13,876. However, the fund balance still sits at $4.46 million, mostly due to the value of the water infrastructure. A higher than expected expenditure amount of $307,000 was because of rising material and maintenance costs.
The sewer fund followed that same trend, with materials causing expenditures to be higher than usual. Overall, the fund had a net decrease of $28,000 to leave the fund balance at $3.4 million, with infrastructure again making up most of that total.
Solid waste, which is driven mostly by service fees, finished the year with $7,100 less than budgeted in the $3,200 balance. Archer said it is common for a solid waste fund to run close to “break even.”
“Along those lines, is there anything that we — with cost of materials going up, labor going up — is there anything that we should be more mindful of moving forward?” Schmidt asked. “Or, is it just the cost of doing business?”
Archer said it was basically the cost of doing business. The unpopular part of that, he added, is that the city should keep an eye on its rates to ensure they reflect the additional expenditures due to inflation.
“As you’re seeing inflation on your costs, you want to make sure you’re still sustaining those funds,” he said. “They should really be standing alone, if possible.”
In terms of debt, Archer said the city should have all it owes in the governmental fund paid off in 2028. Barring any major additions, the proprietary funds will be out of debt by 2034.
“Overall the audit went really well,” Archer said. “Darci, she did a very nice job getting us information, answering questions. We were very happy with working with her.”
“We’re fortunate to have her,” Schmidt agreed.
