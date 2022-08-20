City of Motley sig

The Motley City Council will be presented with a preliminary 2023 levy increase of 12.67% at its Sept. 12 meeting.

The figure was decided upon, Tuesday, at a budget work session. Council members and city department heads agreed it would give them room to work as they look to finalize the 2023 budget in December. Once set, the preliminary levy can go down, but it cannot be increased.

