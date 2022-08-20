The Motley City Council will be presented with a preliminary 2023 levy increase of 12.67% at its Sept. 12 meeting.
The figure was decided upon, Tuesday, at a budget work session. Council members and city department heads agreed it would give them room to work as they look to finalize the 2023 budget in December. Once set, the preliminary levy can go down, but it cannot be increased.
Last year, Motley set its preliminary levy at 4.62% but approved a 4.16% increase in the final budget.
“It’s just a preliminary, so we set it and then afterward is when we really kind of get nitpicky with it,” said Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden.
The Council was presented with four options for the preliminary levy brought forth by Odden. One represented a 3% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for employee wages and another a 9% COLA, with no changes to the payscale or structure within the police department. The other two represented the same COLA percentages with Police Chief Jason Borash salaried at $40 per hour and Officer Cody Holtz being either a part-time or a full-time employee.
The 12.67% figure represented a 9% COLA with Borash being salaried at $40 per hour and Holtz being kept on full-time.
At a previous budget meeting, July 26, Borash proposed the possible changes within the police department. However, it was met with some pushback from Odden, who asked what his pay increase and change of employment status would mean for herself and Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton.
Odden presented both a 3% COLA — which has been customary — and a 9% COLA due to consumer prices being up 9.1% over the last 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Council Member Steve Johnson asked if the COLA had to be one of those two numbers. Odden said it could be anything in between that the Council suggested. Those numbers were simply a starting point to be considered in this preliminary phase of the process.
“I would say put it at about 12.67%,” said Council Member Jace Carlson. “We can always work backward. We can’t go higher, but that would give us a lot of room to play with.”
“I’d be OK with that,” said Acting Mayor Pat O’Regan.
“For now, go big and then work it down,” Carlson said. “That’s my feeling.”
O’Regan clarified that, just because the $40 per hour proposal for Borash was included in the preliminary levy increase does not mean that is what will be accepted when the budget is finalized in December. He said it can be done away with completely or modified, whatever the Council sees fit.
“Just for the record, I am dead against the $40 because it affects Bruce and Darci and the taxpayers big time,” Johnson said.
Both Carlson and Odden said that figure is far from being set in stone.
Carlson said the reason he favored the 12.67% preliminary increase was because, if they opted for a smaller increase of 4.11%, as it was in one option, it did not give them much room to work. If they went with that figure, he said, they would have no choice but to stay there or decrease, just as it is at 12.67%
“Odds are, we’re going to try to keep it around that 6%, anyways,” he said.
Odden said, even with a potential increased 2023 levy, that doesn’t necessarily mean people’s taxes will go up. She said, in general, the city’s tax capacity went up this year. Because of that, an individual’s overall taxes could decrease, even if the city’s levy increases.
One more item the Council will look to make a decision on next month will be whether or not it wants to have a wage study on city employees completed. Brotherton suggested doing so at the July 26 meeting in response to Borash’s concerns regarding his wages.
Odden said, if the Council wanted to have a study done, Sourcewell has a grant available through which it would reimburse the city up to 50% of the costs incurred up to $10,000. The last time the city had such a study completed was in 2016, and the out-of-pocket expense ended up being around $3,000.
“They would just do a study to make sure that the numbers are in the range (they should be),” Carlson said. “A lot has changed in the last six years. I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”
The Council would not have to make a decision on whether or not to accept and/or implement the results of the study until it received the results.
Council Member Nikki Bjerga said she would be on board with the idea, as well. She asked how long it would take to get the study completed, however, as it would need to be done before December to include any changes to employee wages in the 2023 budget.
Odden said she did not know how long it normally takes, as she was not employed by the city when the last one was completed.
“Between (the September meeting) and now, maybe we could come up with some idea about how long it would take to do it and how soon they could start,” O’Regan said.
“I could look into it and find out more information about it,” Odden said.
