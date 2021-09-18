The Motley City Council was tasked with making a difficult decision Monday, regarding a resident and his dog.
Dale Czechowicz made a request to the Council to allow him to keep his dog, Jack, at his home within city limits. He had previously been issued a dangerous animal notice by Police Chief Jason Borash. Motley City ordinance states that any animal deemed a threat to public safety is not allowed to be kept within the city.
“My dogs are basically kids to me,” Czechowicz said. “I don’t know how you guys feel on that, but my animals are my kids.”
He said his dogs recently escaped from his yard through a weak spot in his fence that he had not noticed. Borash picked them up as dogs at large. While they were in the back of the squad car, Jack bit Borash.
Czechowicz said he had taken the dog to a friend’s house out of town after receiving the dangerous animal citation — which he said was logical and was not arguing — but wanted to bring him back to his home in Motley. He said having to care for Jack has been a burden on his friends, since they also have dogs, and that he wanted to use him for breeding.
“He doesn’t bite anymore,” Czechowicz said. “He was trained. I’ve got a muzzle for him now, so when I do take him out he’ll be muzzled and in the back yard. The back yard’s all fenced up, fixed, filled in the holes with rocks and concrete and I buried wire under my fence so they can’t dig out. I’d like to be able to keep my dog back in town. My kids are pretty devastated that the dog’s gone.”
Borash said, on the day in question, he picked up the dog while it was running loose on the street with another dog that belongs to Czechowicz. He said Jack was initially friendly and jumped into the back of his squad car without any coercion.
Feeling comfortable with the dogs, he reached for the other dog’s collar, at which time Jack growled and snapped at him.
“Luckily I was pulling my hand back fast enough that the teeth just glided across the blade of my hand,” Borash said. “If I had been just a hair slower, it probably would have caused some pretty significant damage.”
He said he later received a call from the veterinarian to whom he had taken the dogs. Borash and an officer from Staples were called to the vet to help the vet take control of Jack because “she couldn’t do it by herself.”
He later learned the dog attacked the vet while Czechowicz was there picking him up.
“That was my fault, because I was holding him and she was trying to look at the other dog,” Czechowicz said. “She asked me to grab that dog and then he jumped over to me. I tried to grab him and she had her hand trying to push him back and he got ahold of her.”
Borash issued a dangerous dog notice to Czechowicz and explained to him that the dog was no longer allowed within city limits. However, he had learned that, after the dog had been staying out of town, it was back living with Czechowicz.
Borash said he advised Czechowicz to meet with the Council to ask for permission to keep the dog in town.
“It also should be noted that in the past, over the last few years, I’ve had 15 other documented complaints regarding that same dog being vicious, keeping others at bay, not letting them off their property and so forth,” Borash said. “It’s come from more than one person, not just one sole complainant.”
Council Member Amy Hutchison, who was acting mayor Monday, as Mayor Al Yoder was absent, said one big concern with the request was that, if the Council allowed Czechowicz to keep the dog, it would have to change the dangerous animal ordinance.
She clarified with the rest of the Council and with Borash that the ordinance only stipulates the dog can’t be kept in town, not that it has to be euthanized. Borash said that was correct.
“My biggest fear and concern is that it’s going to get loose again at some point, a little kid’s going to come up to it and try to pet it and it’s going to do the same thing and get ahold of a young child or something and cause serious damage or death,” Borash said.
Hutchison added that, if the Council allowed Czechowicz to keep the dog and such a scenario as described by Borash came to fruition, the city would be held liable.
Council Member Steve Johnson said it would be a big risk for the city to open itself up to that kind of liability. He also feared the Council would be setting a precedent in which other residents would be asking to keep animals that had been deemed dangerous within the city.
“I do understand what you’re saying, they can become family. I understand that,” Johnson said. “But I think we have to go with our chief. To really kind of back that up was the 15 separate complaints, documented.”
He said it was his opinion that the Council should deny Czechowicz’s request. He added that he hoped it could work for the family to keep the dog at the friend’s house and that the kids can visit him there.
Council Member Pat O’Regan agreed. He said he is Czechowicz’s next door neighbor, and that he did not make the decision lightly. However, he would be concerned about public safety if the dog was allowed to move back into his home.
“It would bother me if I said, ‘Yes you can have that dog,’ after it’s attacked people and then the dog should get out,” O’Regan said. “I know you’ve tightened up the fence; I know that. But if that dog does get out again, which it did when the chief picked it up, and should it come across one of these seniors coming down the street walking with a cane or a walker, we could have some serious harm done. Then I’ve got to deal with that; I’ve got to live with that. That’s what you’re asking me to open this up to. And there’s a lot of kids on the street, as well.”
“My dogs are no danger to children,” Czechowicz replied. “They love kids.”
“I know where you’re coming from, and I’ve thought this through pretty hard,” O’Regan said. “I don’t feel good about telling you you can’t bring your dog into town. But, I feel even a lot more about the safety of the people in town. The dog’s only gotta get out once.”
He added that he didn’t want to see any harm done to the dog, he just believed it should not be allowed to live in Motley.
Hutchison said she felt it was a hard decision, but she agreed with Johnson and O’Regan. She said the Council had to look out for the residents of the city as a whole.
Czechowicz said he understood the Council’s decision.
“I did a little research and there are some places that will require euthanization,” Hutchison said. “Thankfully that is not us. My apologies, Dale.”
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Approved a renewal for membership in the Minnesota Mayors Association. Membership dues are $30 per year;
• Approved a renewal for membership in the League of Minnesota Cities. Membership dues are $900 per year;
• Heard a presentation from Sherry Frisk from the Motley Lions Club to hold a Christmas in Motley event, Dec. 4;
• Approved a reimbursement of $53,167.52 from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact for sending two firefighters to Oregon to assist with the Slater Fire in October 2020;
• Approved a Peace Officers Standards and Trainings (POST) mandated policy update for official misconduct;
• Approved a new police for the Motley Police Department for use of the opioid overdose medication, Narcan;
• Terminated the contract of part-time officer Josh Pesta, who had remained in that position until a full-time replacement could be found after he resigned earlier this year;
• Approved a property abatement request from Police Chief Jason Borash for city officials to clean up a property within the city that was in violation of city ordinance at the owner’s expense; and
• Approved a resolution to set the preliminary 2021 tax levy, collectible in 2022, at $407,994, for both Morrison and Cass counties. The levy can be decreased before it is finalized in December, but not raised from the preliminary amount.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Motley City Hall.
