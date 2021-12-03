The Motley City Council held further discussion about its options regarding body worn cameras and mobile video recorders Monday, at a budget workshop.
Though no action was taken, the Council was in agreement that joining the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Police Department and, possibly, the Pierz Police Department in implementing service from Axon Enterprise would be the best way to move forward. The Council will likely formally vote on the proposal at its Dec. 13 meeting.
“Nowadays, especially with a lot of the civil unrest going on across the nation, it’s how people react, how they act, the situations that police officers get put in, if it’s not caught on video, nobody believes anybody’s word except the victim,” said Motley Police Chief Jason Borash. “Unfortunately, a lot of police officers, if they don’t have that body cam footage, nobody’s going to trust their testimony unless it’s on camera.”
The conversation stemmed from a presentation at the Council’s Nov. 8 meeting from Morrison County IT Director Amy Middendorf and Sergeant Doug Rekstad from the Sheriff’s Office. During that discussion, they laid out the reasons for wanting to implement a body worn camera program and, specifically, Axon’s service.
For Motley to purchase two body worn cameras — one for both officers — and one mobile video recorder for its squad car, the cost would be $4,353 per year. The desire is to enter into a 10-year contract with Axon, which means the total cost to the city over the life of the contract would be $43,530.
At the Nov. 8 meeting, the Council was largely wary of implementing that system due to the cost, much if not all of which would be built into the tax levy. After looking at other options during Monday’s workshop, council members felt Axon was the best program available. They also discussed ways they could reduce the impact of the cost on residents.
“Jason, what do we have for current turnover on the squad car?” asked Council Member Amy Hutchison. “Is it five years?”
“Five to six years,” Borash said. “It goes off of the mileage and how many hours we have on it.”
“That would be a way — if we kept it a couple extra years — that would be a nice way to cover some of the cost,” Hutchison said.
“That would probably be possible with this one,” Borash replied. “We’re a bit lower on mileage than we have been in the past.”
The Motley Police Department currently partners with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office for the mobile video recorder in its squad car. However, that service is due to expire in October 2022. At that point, the county plans to move over to the Axon system. If Motley were to go another route, it would have to get a program implemented prior to the current system’s expiration.
Borash said Minnesota — unlike some states — does not have a mandate requiring law enforcement officers to wear body cameras. He said it is widely believed such a requirement is coming, and having something in place prior to that happening would be a benefit to the city.
“It’s going to be more expensive and it’s going to be a lot more difficult to obtain,” Borash said. “Right now we’re between five and nine months from the time we sign the contract to getting the equipment. But, if they make it mandatory, I can only foresee that it’s going to be at least a year and a half before you can get new equipment.”
Borash also pointed out that implementing a body worn camera program helps protect the city from being held liable if a lawsuit came forward from an officer’s interaction with a citizen. Though most of the incidents that are widely publicized happen in larger, metropolitan areas, he said it can happen in a small town, as well.
“(Officer Cody Holtz has) been doing a really good job,” Borash said. “He’s pulling a lot of drugs off of people on his traffic stops in town. I’ve pulled guns off of people in traffic stops. It happens. It just takes one thing to go bad and, how do you prove what happened unless you have it on camera?”
Council Member Pat O’Regan said he felt going with Morrison County in implementing the Axon program was “the only really good option.” Hutchison said she agreed, and knowing the city would have resources from the Sheriff’s Office would provide additional peace of mind.
“I was 80% against this from the last meeting,” said Council Member Steve Johnson. “Just this Sunday through the church, about five different people — just talking about money — except one, is all for it. ... It’s mainly the people.
“I do understand what if, what if — we could go through our whole life, what if,” he said. “Like we all said, it just takes the one time to mess everything up.”
Following the discussion, the Council held a public hearing regarding the body worn cameras and mobile video recording policy. There were no members of the public present to give comment.
A public hearing was also held to consider adding tax assessments to residents for unpaid administrative fines. Again, no members of the public were present, and the resolution passed 3-0. O’Regan, Hutchison and Johnson voted in favor. Council Member Jace Carlson had to leave the meeting prior to the vote to respond to a fire call.
