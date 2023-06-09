Motley JuneFest 2022

Miranda Harting, 12, Pillager, gets lessons from Magician Mr. Fun of Funtime Funktions, Saturday, June 18, 2022 during JuneFest in Motley.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

This year’s June Fest is Motley is planned for Saturday, June 17, and it promises fun for the whole family throughout the day and right on into the evening.

The day’s first events fire up at 8 a.m., with the four-mile and one-mile walk/run at Converse Park. The fun won’t stop until the music by Old Voltage, ends late into the evening.

