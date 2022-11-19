Motley city employees will get a raise across the board in 2023.
Monday, the Motley City Council approved a new step structure and a 4% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase for all city employees. The decision brings to an end, for now, a topic that has been an emotional one for both employees and council members alike since it was first broached in July.
Despite Monday’s decision, however, Mayor Mike Schmidt stressed that doesn’t mean the conversation has to end entirely. Instead, it would be prudent to have those conversations on an individual basis moving forward. That was the case especially due to timeliness. The Council must approve its 2023 levy and budget at its December meeting.
“I want to be clear with the department heads in the group, I don’t think tonight has to be permanent,” he said. “We owe it to what’s in place and the late, late timeline we’re at with November, to move forward with our budgets, things like that, accordingly.”
Under the new structure, the six Motley city employees will receive a pay increase between 5% and 7% in 2023. For example, Police Chief Jason Borash’s current wage of $29.38 per hour would climb to $30.56 with just the 4% COLA. Under the new step structure, he’ll slot in at pay grade 7, step 5. That, ultimately, would set his 2023 pay at $31.43 per hour, $2.05 above 2022.
Employees will also advance another step on the anniversary of their employment. As such, Borash will move to pay grade 7, step 6 on Aug. 13, 2023, which will increase his pay to $32.37 per hour.
Under the new structure, the currently vacant part-time administrative assistant at City Hall will get paid $17.64 per hour, an increase of $1.16 over 2022. Public Works Maintenance Worker Bryan Stevens will get a $1 per hour raise, while Police Officer Cody Holtz will see his wage increase from $22.14 per hour to $23.20.
City Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden, at pay grade 7, step 2, will see her per hour pay climb to $28.76 from $26.89. The city’s most tenured employee, Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton, will be at pay grade 7, step 6 and get paid $32.37, a $2.10 per hour bump from $30.27 in 2022.
The decision comes one week after a lengthy discussion about the wages and step structure at a Nov. 7 work session. During that, Schmidt outlined the results of a wage study conducted by Public Sector Human Resources Consultant Paul Ness, who was hired by the Council in September.
“Mr. Ness did his homework,” Schmidt said. “He provided us with the data that we’re competitive and comparable if not better (than like-sized cities) in some of these categories, but unfortunately, not all.”
However, under the step structure proposed by Ness, with the 4% COLA increase added, department heads would only receive a 20 cents per hour increase in 2023. If the COLA were not included, Borash said he would actually take a 90 cent pay cut, under Ness’ pay scale.
Schmidt stressed that an increase of only 20 cents per hour was not acceptable. It had to be more if the city is to keep its employees and attract new ones when vacancies occur.
Since that meeting, he said he had the opportunity to have additional conversations on the topic, including with Odden. What got lost in the Nov. 7 discussion, he said, was that the city already had policies and procedures in place that the Council must follow.
“To stray from those too far requires a lot of work on our end with a lot of policy and changes and personnel handbooks and things such as that,” he said.
He said the 4% COLA is better than other cities, and the step structure provided an overall increase for everyone. The city has another work session scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at City Hall, but he said the whole process would be held up if a decision was not made regarding wages.
“The reality is, my concern is, we could go back to another work session,” Schmidt said. “Based on the last one, people were quiet and we didn’t move too far. I think it is because — and I had some individual conversations — we have other things already in place that guide us as a city.”
Ultimately, he said the motion to move forward with the proposed step structure along with the 4% COLA was an “effort to acknowledge” employees, policies, the personnel handbook, budget projections needed for upcoming finance meetings, like-sized communities, the wage study and the city’s calendar for when it has to approve the budget.
“From this point on, it becomes and can be individual conversations looking at departments or looking at a different step structure,” he said. “In the meantime, if we can’t get through this, we delay everything that’s coming for us from here on out. I don’t think that’s a wise move.”
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election. Among 365 registered voters in Motley — 10 of whom registered on the day of the election — 202 voted;
• Heard an update from Fire Chief Brad Olson that the city had completed the process of applying for up to $157,000 in FEMA grant funding that would pay for new SCBA and turnout gear. Of that, the city’s matching portion would be only $7,875;
• Heard from Police Chief Jason Borash that a homeowner who was facing possible abatement had put up a fence that made the nuisance no longer visible when passing the property. As such, they will still be responsible for the citations they have already received, but there will not be an abatement of the property;
• Scheduled a public hearing for administrative citation certification for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Motley City Hall;
• Approved maternity leave for City Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden. They also approved a request to hire retired Otter Tail City Clerk/Treasurer Elaine Hanson as a temporary clerk/treasurer during Odden’s absence. She will be paid $30 per hour plus mileage, and will work two or three days per week and attend council meetings.
“Elaine comes to us with years of experience,” said Mayor Mike Schmidt. “I think we’re pretty lucky”;
• Approved the purchase of a new laptop for Odden;
• Approved a request to extend the assessment on a resident’s property taxes for a previous abatement to six years, from five. The amendment will make the annual payments smaller;
• Approved the formation of a fund transfers committee, consisting of Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton, Borash, Odden, Olson, Council Member Pat O’Regan and Schmidt;
• Designated City Hall as the city’s polling place in 2023;
• Approved a resolution to certify unpaid utility charges so they can be reported to the Morrison County Auditor’s Office for inclusion as property tax assessments in future years; and
• Approved a donation request of $654 in 2023 to Hilltop Regional Kitchen, which provides meal delivery services to homebound residents.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council, which will begin with a public hearing for the 2023 levy and budget, is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Motley City Hall.
