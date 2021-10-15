The Motley City Council unanimously approved a donation to Hilltop Regional Kitchen, Monday.
The $610 donation is equal to $1 per resident in the city of Motley.
“We’ve done that the last quite a few years when they’ve requested that amount,” said Motley City Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski. “We had this on the agenda a couple of months back and we just wanted to clarify, get more information.”
The request initially came before the Council at its July meeting, but it chose to table the decision. Members wanted to ensure the program was being used by residents in Motley before making a donation.
Bryniarski said, after speaking with representatives from the organization, he was informed they deliver about 60 meals per month — or 720 per year — to residents within Motley City limits. That number varies from month-to-month, however, and Bryniarski was told it delivered as many as 72 meals to Motley citizens in July.
Council Members Jace Carlson and Pat O’Regan voted in favor of donating the requested amount. Amy Hutchison and Steve Johnson were not present at Monday’s meeting.
Hilltop Regional Kitchen is based in Eagle Bend and provides meals for “older adults, individuals with disabilities and others in need of good nutrition,” according to its website. On average, it serves about 55,000 meals per year to residents living in Bertha, Browerville, Clarissa, Eagle Bend, Hewitt, Long Prairie, Motley, Staples, Verndale and Wadena.
“In 2020, the Hilltop Regional Kitchen produced 103,916 meals, an increase of 40,000 meals compared to 2019,” read a letter from President Richard Hest to the city of Motley. “The Hilltop Regional Kitchen, along with Lutheran Social Services (LSS), responded to the increased meal demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by adding a second shift for meal production, increasing staffing, adding storage and additional freezer space and serving meals to residents in crisis across the state of Minnesota.”
This included 981 meals served to Motley residents, according to Hest.
About 27% of the organization’s 2022 projected revenue will come from city and county subsidies. It gets about 31% each from LSS reimbursements and donations, while grants (8%) and fundraising events (3%) make up the rest.
“The subsidy provided by cities and Todd County is vital to keeping our nonprofit organization running,” Hest wrote.
The Council also voted to accept a donation of one barn quilt from Barn Quilts of Central Minnesota. The organization started in 2015 with the purpose of “providing free art for our area and to increase economic development,” according to Lisa Kajer of Barn Quilts of Central Minnesota.
The organization operates a four-county trail including Morrison, Todd, Wadena and Cass counties. The art department at Staples-Motley High School has been commissioned to create the new quilt for the city of Motley.
“They gave me a couple pages of designs, and we can change the color to anything that we want,” Bryniarski said. “Her idea, Lisa, was to donate it and have it either in Converse Park or on the new water treatment plant, as far being the most visual as possible.”
The organization also made a donation to the city of Motley in 2015.
After a discussion, Mayor Al Yoder, the Council and city staff agreed it would look best on the city’s water treatment plant. They agreed on one of the six designs provided by Kajer and wanted to use multiple shades of blue and bright colors to maximize visibility.
“They’re neat; they really are,” Yoder said. “I notice them wherever I go; some private, some public.
“I think it would look neat over at the water plant,” he added, later. “You look over there, it’s a square, brick building. I think if you had one in the middle, I think that would really look sharp.”
Motley City Council briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Authorized Fire Chief Brad Olson to spend $5,000 in grant money received by the Motley Fire Department from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The funding will be used for items such as hose and personal protective equipment (PPE);
• Heard a report from Olson that the department responded to a total of 16 calls during the month of September. Those included 12 medical calls, one good intent call, two motor vehicle accidents and one grass fire;
• Heard a report from Police Chief Jason Borash that his department responded to 177 calls in September. It has taken a total of 979 calls in 2021, through last month;
• Approved amendments to the 2021 budget. Most of the amendments were transfers of 2020 carry forward funds. They included $20,000 in carry over funds from 2020 for the Converse Park Pavilion and $11,000 in Fire Department training costs that were offset by reimbursements; and
• Scheduled a budget workshop for 5 p.m., Oct. 26, at Motley City Hall.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Motley City Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.