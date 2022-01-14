Motley Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton informed the City Council, Monday, that there was a water main break that occurred near the trailer park in the northeast part of town last month.
His office learned of the leak on Dec. 24, 2021, and it was flooding some of the trailers on Riverside Lane, just off of First Avenue North.
“We dug for it on Christmas Eve, did not find it,” Brotherton said of the leak.
He said city crews followed the water to a hydrant about a half of a block up from the trailer park. Representatives from the Rural Water Association in Elbow Lake thought it might actually be a hydrant that’s leaking. The water is making its way through a hole bored out for a fiber optic line.
Brotherton said, by the hydrant, there’s a power pole, six fiber optic lines, a gas line and a culvert. With the ground being frozen, he said the best course of action might be to wait until spring before digging down and fixing the leak.
“At this point we’re going to let it go until it either becomes a problem and it’s keeping people out of the trailer park or spring and it thaws out,” Brotherton said.
He said the city is due for a survey of its entire water system. The cost to have Rural Water conduct a survey is about $1,500 for the whole town. By waiting until they come to look for the leak in the spring to do the survey, he said the city could save money on the hourly rate it would be charged if they had to make an extra trip from Elbow Lake.
“I’m thinking, come spring time, with your approval, if it looks right, they will just go ahead and survey the whole town at the same time and make sure there are no other leaks,” Brotherton said.
The Council approved the request, 4-0.
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Heard a report from Fire Chief Brad Olson that the department responded to 13 incidents in December 2021, bringing it to 166 total for the year;
• Heard a report from Police Chief Jason Borash that the department received 88 calls in December 2021, bringing it to 1,355 total for the year;
• Approved the Police Department’s new body worn camera policy, which is the same as what is being used by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and other city police departments within the county;
• Approved a request from Borash to attend a training at Camp Ripley, Jan. 31 - Feb. 4;
• Set the date for the annual Board of Equalization meeting for 9 a.m. April 19, at Motley City Hall;
• Approved a request to hire Veronica Tappe for the city’s part-time administrative/accounting assistant position;
• Changed the date of the Council’s February meeting to Tuesday, Feb. 15, to avoid meeting on Valentine’s Day;
• Declared all three local banks as official depositories in 2022;
• Declared the Morrison County Record as the city’s official paper of record in 2022;
• Approved all council liaisons for 2022, and declared Amy Hutchison as acting mayor in the absence of Mayor Al Yoder; and
• Approved nine donations to the city totaling $855.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the old council chambers at City Hall.
