The Motley City Council will hold a special meeting later this month to make a decision on a request brought forward, Monday, by Police Chief Jason Borash.
The ask was for the Council to consider the purchase of a second squad car for the Motley Police Department. The cost to purchase a 2024 Chevy Tahoe is estimated at $45,000; with another $41,327.68 in equipment for a total of $86,327.68.
The Motley Police Department’s current squad is a 2020 Chevy Tahoe, which it purchased for $36,967.43, plus $20,379.06 for equipment. The cost to outfit that vehicle was lower because some of pieces could be transferred from the Department’s previous vehicle.
Borash said he was asking for a second vehicle because he and Officer Cody Holtz have been having “more and more instances where we run into having pursuits, or such matters, where we end up having to PIT a vehicle.” That is one of several scenarios he described in which the squad can be damaged.
“There’s just a lot of different variables that could happen that would put us out of commission,” Borash said. “We only have the one squad right now, so if something like that happens, we are unable to perform our duties without one.”
He added that, right now, the Department doesn’t have anywhere from which it could borrow a vehicle if it were left without one. Most other area departments, he said, are also limited on their number of squad cars because they’ve been getting “harder and harder to get.”
Another issue is parts. Borash said he was involved in a pursuit, Nov. 1, 2022, in which he was forced to conduct a PIT maneuver. It caused some minor damage to the front end of Motley’s squad, and he wasn’t able to get the parts to repair it until mid February.
“If we had a more major accident that was disabling, we would be sitting for quite some time without one,” Borash said.
Mayor Mike Schmidt asked if the Department has had two squads before. Borash said they used to have an old Crown Victoria squad that it used as a backup. It eventually reached a point where it was no longer feasible to keep it in service.
“What’s the start to finish on getting a squad; from A to Z and with the keys?” Schmidt asked.
Borash said he hopes to get exact pricing at the end of April or first part of May, at which point Chevy will open up a window of time during which vehicles can be purchased. It will likely close around June 1. But the vehicle would still not arrive until February or March 2024.
In terms of funding, Borash said he currently has “a vast majority” of the money to cover the purchase — about $73,000 — in his squad fund. He also plans to apply for a grant from Sourcewell that could cover between $20,000 and $50,000 of the purchase.
The deadline to apply for the latter is April 6, which is why the Council ultimately decided to plan for a special meeting when it failed to reach a consensus, Monday.
Schmidt asked if purchasing a second squad would help prolong the useful life of the current vehicle, as well as the new one. Borash said his intention would be that each officer would drive a different squad to extend the life of both of them.
He estimated the current vehicle would last another four to five years if another squad was put into use, and two or three if it continues to be the department’s lone vehicle. By using two vehicles, he said they would likely last about 10 years each.
“Currently, we’re the only department in the area that doesn’t have more than one,” Borash said. “All of the other small towns have multiple squads for that reason.”
He added that his Department usually puts 20,000 to 25,000 miles per year on its one squad. Once they get near 120,000 miles, they become “pretty worn out.” At that point, repair costs often become high enough it is no longer worth keeping the squad in service.
Council Member Steve Johnson was not in favor of purchasing a new squad. Instead, he asked Borash to look into the possibility of buying a used vehicle for a second car. He felt spending that much “for something that might happen” was overkill.
“We’re just a small town here,” Johnson said. “We don’t need two cars just for something that might happen. At least look for a used one. I know they’re out there. That’s a lot of money for something that might happen. We don’t need it. That’s just my opinion.”
Borash said another item to consider when discussing squad cars is that they have to be pursuit rated. It is not as simple as picking up a car off of the lot.
He noted that the used squads available almost always have more than 100,000 miles on them.
“Typically, if another police department or government agency is putting up their squad car that they sold, just like when we have in the past, it’s pretty worn out,” Borash said. “It’s come to that high mileage point where the cost of repairs into them doesn’t outweigh the cost of getting a new one.”
He also said the cost of the vehicle itself was only about half of the expense. Outfitting the squad with items such as radios, cages, radar, lights and more would be necessary whether the car was bought new or used.
That is without any “bells and whistles,” he said. It is only the basics that are in use on the current squad.
Council Member Brenda Borash said she liked the fact having two squads would extend their lifespan. She said that would give them more time to “build the pot back up” in the squad fund between purchases.
For her, it came down to whether or not the Council wanted to take a chance on a used vehicle and the associated problems that might arise from that decision.
Schmidt asked, in the event the vehicle was out of commission, if there would be a cost for the city to borrow, rent or lease a squad car from another agency. Chief Borash said, in the past, they borrowed a vehicle from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and were not charged. However, he said they don’t have any “spare squads” to lend out right now.
“If you were to, tonight, you were out and about and you were to hit a cow and it becomes inoperable, what are we doing tomorrow?” Schmidt asked.
“We’re going to be begging really hard somewhere,” Chief Borash said.
He said it would likely become a case in which they would have to borrow a county squad, but he or Holtz would have to drive to a deputy’s house to pick up and drop off the vehicle at the beginning and end of each shift. They also would have to line it up so that deputy didn’t need the vehicle while Motley was using it.
Council Member Pat O’Regan asked the Chief if he knew what it would cost to insure a second squad, an issue Johnson had alluded to earlier. Chief Borash said he pays “a couple thousand” dollars per year through the League of Minnesota Cities. However, he didn’t know if he would be charged the same rate for a second vehicle.
“We’ve had the Crown Vic in the past,” Johnson said. “It ran. I totally understand. It was a good — in my opinion — a good backup for an emergency. If you’re asking me, I have no problem with a second car, but 100% not a new one. We can’t afford it. It’s not fair to the taxpayers. I know that used vehicles are out there.”
“I will argue with you, Steve, in the fact that we don’t have the money,” Brenda Borash said. “We have a grant that we can get. There’s $72,000 already set aside for it. Then if we get another $10,000 [added in 2024], to me, he’s got the money there.”
Chief Borash said, if the city were to purchase a used vehicle on MinnBid, for example, the auctions are typically only open for about 10 days. In that case, it would be necessary to act quickly. Since the sales are made via auction, it also would be necessary to establish how much it was willing to spend.
Temporary City/Clerk Treasurer Elaine Hanson — who is filling in for Darci Odden while she is out on maternity leave — said the city would have to give three days notice to call an emergency meeting.
That need to act in a hurry would be the case whether purchasing a new or a used vehicle. Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton said, when checking on a potential purchase of a pickup truck for his department, he was told the window to purchase a new vehicle will likely be short.
“We’ve run into this within school districts, too, where the governing board is put in a hard place of somewhat approving or not approving a little bit blind,” Schmidt said. “You have to pre-approve because you’ve got to be ready to go when they open the window to purchase things.”
Eventually, Johnson made a motion to look for and find all the necessary information on a used vehicle. However, it failed due to the lack of a second.
O’Regan said he did not believe a motion was needed to direct Chief Borash to see what was available. Ultimately, if he finds something, he is to alert either Hanson or Odden so a special meeting can be called as soon as possible. If he does not find a used vehicle, a special meeting will be called before the end of the month to make a decision on whether or not to buy a new squad.
“That would give us time to get answers to the questions we don’t have the information on right now,” O’Regan said.
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Approved a request from Fire Chief Brad Olson to accept the resignation of three firefighters and approve the recommendation of the hiring committee to hire one new firefighter;
• Approved a request from Police Chief Jason Borash to offer trade police assistance with other agencies. As such, officers from Motley can help with events in other cities, and officers from other departments will come to help with events such as JuneFest;
• Approved a request from Borash to put $2,692.87 the city received in restitution as part of a criminal sentencing in the Police Department’s squad fund. The restitution was paid due to damage the suspect did to the vehicle while being transported to the Morrison County Jail;
• Approved a request from Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton to accept the low bid of $86,773 for new water meters;
• Accepted Morrison County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan;
• Approved special event and temporary liquor licenses to Motley Community Events for JuneFest, which is scheduled for June 17;
• Approved a $6,000 donation to Motley Community Events for JuneFest;
• Approved a gambling permit for the Motley Lions Club to host bingo during JuneFest; and
• Thanked Temporary Clerk/Treasurer Elaine Hanson for her service to the community while full-time Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden has been out on maternity leave.
The next regular meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Motley City Hall.
