Motley Police Chief Jason Borash, left, and Officer Cody Holtz stand for a photo in front of the department's squad car. Monday, Borash asked the city council to approve the purchase of a second vehicle.

 Photo from the city of Motley

The Motley City Council will hold a special meeting later this month to make a decision on a request brought forward, Monday, by Police Chief Jason Borash.

The ask was for the Council to consider the purchase of a second squad car for the Motley Police Department. The cost to purchase a 2024 Chevy Tahoe is estimated at $45,000; with another $41,327.68 in equipment for a total of $86,327.68.

