Motley Council

The Motley City Council hears a request from Police Chief Jason Borash to purchase a new squad car, Monday. The Council is, from left, Brenda Borash, Pat O'Regan, Mayor Mike Schmidt, Nikki Bjerga and Steve Johnson. In front are, from left, Fire Chief Brad Olson, Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden, Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton and Chief Borash.

 Screenshot from YouTube

The Motley City Council approved a request from Police Chief Jason Borash, Monday, to purchase a second squad vehicle for his department.

The decision came after lengthy discussions at both the March and April meetings. It ultimately passed on a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Mike Schmidt and Council members Pat O’Regan and Brenda Borash voting in favor. Council members Steve Johnson and Nikki Bjerga cast “nay” votes. Bjerga — who was absent from the March meeting — said she was not against the purchase, but felt she needed more information.

