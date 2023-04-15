The Motley City Council approved a request from Police Chief Jason Borash, Monday, to purchase a second squad vehicle for his department.
The decision came after lengthy discussions at both the March and April meetings. It ultimately passed on a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Mike Schmidt and Council members Pat O’Regan and Brenda Borash voting in favor. Council members Steve Johnson and Nikki Bjerga cast “nay” votes. Bjerga — who was absent from the March meeting — said she was not against the purchase, but felt she needed more information.
Borash’s request was to purchase and outfit a 2024 Chevy Tahoe, a second squad for the Police Department’s fleet, at a cost of $83,000. In March, he told the Council he had about $70,000 in his equipment budget, and he also planned to apply for a grant through Sourcewell that would help cover some of the cost.
A decision was tabled in March when the Council asked him to further explore cheaper, alternative options; such as purchasing a used squad from another department.
“I just don’t think we need it at all,” Johnson said. “I think if we could find a used one, that would be great. We’ve been just fine for over 20 years without it. If you look at these, 15 - 20 pages each, it’s just money, money, money.”
Previously, Borash said there were challenges associated with the fact the department — which consists of himself and one other officer — only has one vehicle. Most notably among them was, if the squad is in the shop for repair or otherwise out of commission, it leaves the Police Department stuck without a patrol vehicle.
Johnson said he felt it was an unnecessary purchase that would put additional burden on taxpayers within the city.
Bjerga asked how much of the purchase could potentially be covered by the grant from Sourcewell. Borash said the city could expect to receive somewhere between $20,000 and $50,000. He was told the average award is in the $30,000 to $40,000 range.
Borash also clarified that the $70,000 he already has is in a specific part of his budget which is designated for large equipment purchases, such as new vehicles.
“If we order this car now, when can we realistically expect it?” O’Regan asked.
“If we order this spring, the anticipated delivery date is February to March of 2024,” Borash said. “Not until this time next year; about 11 months from now.”
Bjerga asked how many times in the past year the Police Department was without a vehicle or in need of a backup.
Borash said it happens “every so often.” Any time the vehicle goes in for simple maintenance, including oil changes, it can be a day or two before it’s back on the road.
There are times, however, when it is down for longer. In November 2022, Borash said he needed to execute a PIT maneuver during a pursuit. The resulting damage to the front bumper put the vehicle in the body shop for a week.
“In the interest of not knowing, if you are without a vehicle for days, a week, what is the responsibility or liability of the city that you cannot perform your duties as needed and expected?” Schmidt said.
Borash said Morrison County is required to provide coverage, but that also poses issues. One is that the officers from Motley are still getting paid their salaries while sitting “behind a desk all day.”
Schmidt said that wasn’t necessarily his main concern. In making calls to cities around Motley, he said there are not any squads the city can borrow if the one they already have goes down.
“I’m just talking about the people that we serve and that expect us to serve,” the mayor said. “Counties are spread apart and vehicles, or squads, are far, far away.”
Ultimately, he told the Council it had to make a monetary decision, Monday. The grant application deadline from Sourcewell is April 26. A commitment needed to be in place before the city will be considered for those funds.
O’Regan asked Borash what kind of life expectancy the current squad has remaining. Borash said there is currently a little more than 62,000 miles on the vehicle — which was purchased in 2020 — as of April 1. He and Officer Cody Holtz put about 20,000 miles per year on the shared squad.
“At that pace, you’re looking at about two, maybe three years before it needs to be replaced,” Borash said. “Which means in two years you’d have to order one, because it takes a whole year to get it. That would put us pretty high on mileage and hours on the squad.”
That is why he said there are often problems with purchasing a used squad from another department. Not only is mileage high, so is the number of hours being put on the vehicle.
Borash guessed that, at 62,000 miles, there were likely 4,000 to 4,500 man hours on the squad. By comparison, he said his wife’s vehicle would likely have about 2,500 man hours at the same mileage.
“You’ve got that much more wear and tear on the engine,” he said. “Also, because of our job, they’re used a little bit more roughly at times just because we have to, which is more wear and tear on the vehicle, as well.”
A lot of the used squad cars that are made available from other departments have more than 100,000 miles and 6,000-plus man hours on them, according to Borash. The asking price is still often in the region of $15,000 to $17,000, which doesn’t count costs to properly outfit them.
“My best bet is, you’re going to be putting more money into it right after you purchase it,” Borash said. “It’s probably going to need new brakes, it’s probably going to need some wheel bearings replaced, probably the struts, those kinds of things. With that mileage and amount of use, that’s kind of industry norm.”
Bjerga said, in the time leading up to Monday’s meeting, she sought comments from community members about the potential purchase. She spoke with residents of all ages and backgrounds.
The two biggest things to come from those conversations, Bjerga said, was that they were appreciative of the city for seeking grant funding to help cover the cost. The other was that they felt it was in the “best interest of serving the city” to include a second squad in the department’s fleet.
“My thoughts, Jason are, if it’s a need not a want and the community supports it, OK,” Bjerga said. “My concern with it is the 2024 brand new Chevy Tahoe and that price tag. Of course, that rides on the taxpayers.”
“To be clear though, you have the budget,” Schmidt said. “The tax has already been collected. The community has already paid for us to use those funds at our discretion and our allowances based on what department heads need. This isn’t a new ask.”
Johnson said the grant funding and existing taxpayer money could also go to other equipment. Schmidt said that was only half true, since that portion of the budget must be used by the Police Department for large equipment purchases.
“In speaking with Sourcewell, it seemed the trend was vehicles and equipment,” Schmidt said. “It was just to off-set the growing cost of vehicles, trucks, equipment, skid loaders, all of the stuff that doesn’t get any cheaper.”
“And the prices are going up and I’m sure next year it will be thousands higher,” Borash added.
Johnson noted that the city’s skid loader is in rough shape and Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton will soon need to be replace it, as well.
“There’s grants every year, so if next year we have to apply for it for a skid loader, if Bruce wants to do the grant, he can,” said Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden.
Motley City Council briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Approved a resolution to amend the fence regulations within the city’s land use ordinance;
• Gave Fire Chief Brad Olson the go-ahead to apply for a $10,000, 50/50 grant through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR);
• Heard from Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton that he had to spend $1,000 on a new transistor for the city’s water plant. The old one will be rebuilt and used as a backup;
• Heard from Brotherton that he hopes his department will be flushing fire hydrants by the end of April;
• Agreed to a user agreement with Mueller Systems for water meters at a cost of $820.75 per year;
• Set performance evaluations for Brotherton and Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden for May and June, respectively;
• Directed Mayor Mike Schmidt to write up an application for Staples-Motley Area Community Foundation grant funding for equipment at the skate park;
• Approved a request from Odden to amend the city’s administrative accountant’s hours from 26 per week to 28;
• Approved a request from Odden to allow her to attend the League of Minnesota Cities conference, June 21 - 24, in Duluth, at a cost of $225 plus travel, lodging and meal expenses; and
• Updated the ordinance fees for emergency protection and fire services. The change was just in language used, as the correct costs are already included in the city’s fee schedule.
The next meeting Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Motley City Hall.
