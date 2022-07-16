A Motley couple was given two weeks, Monday, to clean up their property before city crews go in for an abatement.
Motley Police Chief Jason Borash brought the request to abate the property on Front Street East owned by Robert and Georgia Follis to the City Council. The Follises were present to dispute the abatement, and they were ultimately given until July 25 to get the issues rectified before action is taken.
Robert Follis said they have been “pestered” by the city for a long time, and they were getting frustrated.
“We had citations for things that we’ve tried to take care of,” Georgia Follis said. “Since June 18, we’ve had no vehicle. Without a vehicle, there is no way to move property off of our property.”
She said they recently rented a U-Haul for four days and got some of the items for which they were cited moved off of the property. One vehicle was moved off of their yard. She said another was still being looked at by the insurance company, as she alleged it was recently hit by some fireworks and is no longer operable.
She said the Morrison County License Bureau was closed, Monday, when her husband stopped to get new plates for a van on the property. Borash said it is no longer licensed and has not been driven in “a couple of years.”
Georgia Follis said they planned to rent a dumpster to get rid of some remaining items left over after they had to move them out of a storage unit.
“Then the problem will be solved,” she said. “The other complaints, I think, have been pretty well solved now that the vehicle’s gone. We have to a buy a new vehicle, and we’re in the process of trying to find it, but we can’t go move out, even to the dump, without a vehicle. We can’t even move our little trailer that had a whole bunch of stuff on it to begin with, and the piles, to go take it to the dump. It’s just frustrating.”
Acting Mayor Pat O’Regan asked the couple how much time they felt was needed. Robert Follis said he didn’t think it would take much longer, and there are several items the couple themselves want to get out of the yard.
“A lot of it depends upon what happens with my eyes because of the fireworks being shot at me,” he said. “That is true, that I was shot at twice. Then they hit my car and burned it up.”
When pressed further to give an approximate amount of time they felt was needed, Georgia Follis said it was hard for her to say how long it would take to rent a dumpster, because she has never had to do so before.
O’Regan asked Borash what he felt would be a reasonable amount of time; or if extra time should be given at all.
Borash said he first made contact with the Follises about cleaning up their property, May 6. He said, at the time, Robert had been bringing home a bunch of items that had been in storage units, from which he said they had been evicted.
“I, at that time, informed him that he couldn’t have all these items scattered about his property,” Borash said. “Many times I’ve tried speaking with him, tried to work with him to remove the stuff from his property, put it into different storage units or a different property outside of city limits. He continuously told me that he just needed more time.”
Borash further said it only took Follis “about a week” to move all of the items from the storage unit to his property. In the time since, he said there has been “very little, if any change.”
After they were given time to correct the violations, Borash said they had not made any attempt and he began issuing citations on May 31.
“He was advised that he would be cited each day, as permitted by city ordinance, until the violations were corrected,” Borash said in a follow-up email with the Record.
He said he drove past the property Monday, prior to the Council meeting, and it looked just as it had a couple of months ago. He noted “large piles” covered up by a white tarp, along with the aforementioned vehicles.
Borash questioned whether or not it would be reasonable to give them more time, as he had already been trying to help for a couple of months. He noted that in October 2020, the Follises were given multiple extensions before the city took abatement action on their property. City crews ended up having to go in to abate the property during a snowstorm, and it took them more than a week.
“My feelings are that it would be a waste of our time to allow an extension,” Borash said.
“Personally, I think he’s had more than enough time; a couple of months of notice,” he continued. “He’s failed to make any kind of progress at this point.”
Borash said if the Council approved his request, the abatement would likely be carried out sometime during the week beginning Monday, July 18. He said if, at that time, the situation had already been taken care of, there would be no need to take further action.
Council Member Steve Johnson said he agreed with Borash.
Georgia Follis questioned the legitimacy of some of the citations. She alleged that Borash issued five citations on one day and stated that he had been sick. She asked how he could know the property was in violation of city ordinance the previous days if he was not on duty.
“After a couple of weeks, I began stopping only every few days, taking photos of the property and citing him for each of the previous days, as there was no change in the violations,” Borash said.
She then told the Council she would accept two weeks as a timeframe to get the issues resolved. That, she said, would give her time to get a dumpster. She also said the couple’s children will be visiting and they don’t want to have to spend all of that time working on the yard.
“Due respect to the police officer here, he does not live our lives, he does not know our time schedule, he does not know our disability, he does not know how much money we have to devote to this or that, or what problems we encounter in ordinary life,” Georgia Follis said.
“As for cooperation — no,” she continued. “He’s been handing him tickets. The last batch of tickets was through the mail. And, I’m sorry. I’m trying my best; he’s trying his best. We don’t seem to have someone who is sitting down and actually talking to us, or did during the whole process. Give a ticket. Give a ticket. Give a ticket.”
Borash said the last few citations were mailed to the Follises at their request, as Robert had told him he did not want him coming to their residence to issue citations, anymore.
O’Regan said he was not willing to give them more than two weeks. Georgia Follis said she did not want any more time than that, though she would communicate with the city if an unforeseen situation came up — such as a hospitalization — that would prevent them from completing the clean-up in that timeframe.
Borash said he would be fine with scheduling the abatement for July 25. Johnson added that, he wanted it stated in the motion that if the problem was not resolved by that date, the abatement would take place. There would be no further extensions.
Borash asked the Council to include in its motion that the lawn must also be completely mowed by that date. He said a majority of the yard was not mowed at all last year, nor had it been so far in 2022. He said, in places, the grass is more than two feet tall.
“I will also add that the lawn has to be mowed,” Johnson said. “Before you say anything, this is true for everybody. We go around the whole city; I’m part of that. If the lawn isn’t mowed — it’s not just you, it’s everybody. If my lawn isn’t mowed, I get a ticket.”
Georgia Follis asked what part of the lawn had not been mowed and how could they prove that it had not been done. O’Regan told her that the discussion portion of the request was over, and he was ready to entertain a motion.
“You’ve got your two weeks,” he said.
“OK,” Georgia Follis said. “Thank you.”
Following the unanimous vote, Robert Follis said he wanted to address the situation he mentioned earlier regarding allegedly having fireworks shot at him, which he said happened June 18. He said the fireworks went right past his eyes, and they have been watering continuously since.
He said he was going to sue the city of Motley.
“Unless you do something about what medical things I may need; and it burned up my car and my clothes,” Robert Follis said. “I don’t like that.”
Borash said there was a report of a fire at the Follises’ property, June 18. He said there was laundry in baskets and totes of other items that started on fire in his lawn, causing the grass to start on fire, leading up to his vehicle. The vehicle, Borash said, sustained some damage from the fire, such as paint and door handles being melted off.
“Mr. Follis is claiming that the fire started due to the fireworks show that was presented that night shortly after 10 p.m. [as part of Motley JuneFest] and was completed by 10:30 p.m.,” Borash said, in an email. “The fire was reported at just before midnight. Mr. Follis is now claiming that they were still shooting fireworks at the time of the fire and that ‘fireballs the size of softballs’ had been flying past him while the fire department was there putting out the fire.”
Borash said that was not possible, as the company providing the fireworks show had cleaned up and left the location long before the fire was reported. He also noted that firefighters on scene did not see any fireworks going off.
He added that Follis’ assertion, Monday, that his eyesight was affected by the fireworks was the first time he had heard that claim.
“Two (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources) DNR fire inspectors and a State Fire Marshal have inspected the fire and have not been able to give a definite determination for the cause of the fire,” Borash said.
