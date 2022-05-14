The Motley City Council approved a bid, Monday, to complete a resurfacing project on Cemetery Road.
The project will include reclaiming the existing asphalt and replacing it with a 2.5-inch tar surface. The road will be 23 feet wide and will have a 1.5-foot wide shoulder, with one-foot kickouts for driveways and mailboxes. The low bid of $56,950 came from Ideal Construction LLC of Staples.
Motley Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton received three quotes on the project. Knife River offered to do the work with nearly the exact same specifics, but at a price tag of almost $4,000 more than Ideal. Anderson Brothers included 3.5 inches of tar, along with a couple of other differences, for about $74,900.
“Ideal, at $56,950, is probably the best bang for our buck on this,” Brotherton said. “I guess, I would recommend moving ahead with that.”
He added that the public works crew might be able to do the culverts on Cemetery Road. If that can be done by city crews, it would save about $2,500 off of the total price.
One of the only cons to the project was that, at 2.5 inches of tar, the road would only be rated for seven tons. Before the vote, Mayor Al Yoder asked if they would be wise to ask for a thicker base.
Brotherton estimated that garbage and farm trucks might be the only vehicles that would likely want to use the road and exceed that limit.
“The road, I know it’s old, but is a lot of heavy equipment going down there?” Yoder said.
“I think, mostly, it’s just old,” Brotherton said. “It was done in the late ’80s, I think. There’s probably only a couple of inches of tar to begin with there.”
He added, when asked by Yoder, that city crews will be able to monitor the work to ensure they get the full 2.5 inches of tar.
The Council voted 3-0 in favor of approving Ideal’s bid. Council Member Jace Carlson was absent from the meeting.
That wasn’t the only issue the Council had to tackle for the Public Works Department.
Brotherton said he had budgeted for a truck replacement this year. Checking with major auto manufacturers, he said state pricing for this year has not yet been released, meaning they aren’t taking orders for the new 2023 vehicles.
He said he spoke with someone from General Motors (GM) this week, and prices could be released as early as May 26.
“Last year, he said (the bid period) went 30 days,” Brotherton said. “But, he said they’re only going to make so many, so it’s first-come, first-served.”
He said Ford representatives told him they were informed they would receive pricing in the second quarter of 2022. So far, that hasn’t happened. They’re unsure when it will.
Making matters more difficult, he said last year bids on Fords were open for only five days.
Dodge won’t have any pricing until at least August, he said.
“I’m just coming forward to see what you think,” Brotherton told the Council. “How do we proceed with this? It sounds like we might have a short window, and it might not coincide with a council meeting, because the next one’s on (June) 13.”
He said, in 2021, GM came in about $1,000 less than Ford. However, the latter is redesigning its work trucks this year, and it is unknown how that will impact pricing.
Either way, he said the earliest the city would receive a new truck would be after Jan. 1, 2023.
“Do the state bids come in a lot cheaper than just buying one?” asked Council Member Amy Hutchison.
Brotherton said he believed last year they were about $12,000 less via a state bid rather than just purchasing one off of a lot. He estimated the truck itself would cost less than $35,000; with another $12,000 needed for a box and $6,000 - $7,000 for a plow.
“Are you guys comfortable just letting Bruce go ahead and put in a bid?” Yoder asked the Council. “Either way, we need a truck. If we don’t do it this year, it will be next year, and we’ll probably be in the same boat. If he orders it now, he might not even get it until next year.”
The Council gave Brotherton approval to put in a bid when prices are released with a 3-0 vote.
