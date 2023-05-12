The Motley City Council will try something new, next month.
Monday, the Council decided to begin holding work sessions prior to its regular meetings. A work session allows the Council time to have deeper discussions on items on the agenda, or even touch on items that don’t necessarily require a vote.
City Clerk-Treasurer Darci Odden brought the idea forward, noting that she had seen it done in other cities. Little Falls, for example, holds a work session prior to each of its regular meetings on the first and third Mondays of the month.
“Some cities will do it beforehand and they can dive deeper into the agenda,” Odden said. “Some do it afterward so that they can tell the public they’re going to have a work session. It just kind of gives another chance for us to discuss things and we can do Council training and review things in more depth. It’s just an idea I had that I wanted to throw out there.”
The work sessions are open to the public, but typically no formal decisions are made.
Council Member Brenda Borash asked if other cities normally do their work sessions before or after the regular meeting. Odden said it could either way. Of the two cities she noticed regularly held work sessions, one did it beforehand and the other waited until after.
“The idea is that we’re able to talk openly, but we’re (together) as a Council so we have to be public,” said Mayor Mike Schmidt. “We discuss our homework before we make decisions.”
He said some boards or agencies will even hold their work sessions on different nights than the regular meetings. For example, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners has a work session on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, with regular meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays.
Schmidt said, given the fact the Council has two relatively new members — himself included — and some tougher decisions coming down the pike, he thought it was a good idea.
“I know when I went to the League of Minnesota Cities workshop at the beginning of the year, that was something that — a lot of cities do these workshops,” Borash said. “Like you said, they’re usually another night, but I like the idea of before.”
Odden said the only workshops Motley has held in the past come later in the year when they begin discussions about the next year’s budget.
She asked the Council if they wanted to start next month or if members wanted to give it some thought and make a decision at its next meeting, June 12.
“I say, just schedule one for June 12,” Schmidt said. “Let’s give it a shot.”
With the regular meeting scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., Schmidt said he would let Odden decide whether to start the work session one hour or 30 minutes before, based on what is on that evening’s agenda.
“We’ll try this one and then we can talk about if it works and what we want to do moving forward,” Odden said.
