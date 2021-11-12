The Motley City Council set a public hearing date, Monday, to get public input about potentially joining a body worn camera program with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Police Department and, possibly, the Pierz Police Department.
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Doug Rekstad and County IT Director Amy Middendorf presented to the Council about the new program earlier in Monday’s meeting. After more than an hour of discussion, the Council set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Motley City Hall.
Currently, the Motley Police Department partners with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office for service of its squad car cameras. The county’s agreement with that vendor — and, therefore, Motley’s service — ends in October 2022. At that point, a committee that was formed to study the program has recommended to the County Board of Commissioners that it moves forward with Axon Enterprise for service of both body worn and squad car cameras.
“With the change and everything going on in the metro area — civil unrest and that, body worn cameras — our department is looking to move toward body worn cameras,” Rekstad told the Council.
Middendorf said there is a lot of back-end and security technology to which the agencies involved will have to adhere. That is one area where she felt the departments in smaller communities such as Motley would benefit by joining with the Sheriff’s Office. Officers Jason Borash and Cody Holtz of the Motley PD would then have access to help from the IT Department for any issues that might arise.
The main goals of the program that the committee — which consisted of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Borash, Middendorf, Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers and Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken — came up with were to provide transparency, create public confidence, provide accountability and evidentiary proof.
Middendorf said body worn cameras are not mandated in Minnesota, as they are in some other states. However, it is widely believed that it’s only a matter of time before they are required. She said it behooves law enforcement agencies to start looking at implementing programs before they are required to do so by the state.
“Citizens, today, it’s not unreasonable to think that an officer interaction is being recorded,” Middendorf said. “This way, you have transparency from the officer’s side to show the whole perspective.”
She also said implementing a body worn camera program leads to reduced costs in the long run on money spent on complaints, lawsuits, investigations and more.
Any agency that is looking to add a body worn camera program is required to seek out public comment, at minimum, electronically, by mail and at least one open forum. Residents must also be able to review a draft of the policy prior to approval.
A short survey about the new program is currently available via the Facebook pages for the Motley Police Department, the city of Motley and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with on the websites for the city of Motley and Morrison County. Residents can also view a draft of the policy on the two latter websites.
There will also be a public hearing at the Thursday, Dec. 9, Morrison County Board meeting.
The committee is recommending that the county enters into a 10-year contract with Axon. The cost to the city of Motley would be $4,353 per year — $43,530 total — through the life of that contract. That money would be paid to Morrison County, which would hold the contract for an annual cost of $86,940.78 — $869,407.80 over 10 years.
For the Motley Police Department, that would include two body worn cameras — one for both officers — and one squad car system. The body cameras are integrated with each wearer’s taser and service weapon to automatically start recording when either is pulled. They include auditing capabilities and meet all Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) requirements.
“If Motley and the county were ever in a situation where they’re responding to an incident, if Doug and Officer Borash were in the same vicinity, if one pulled a weapon, all of their cameras get activated because they’re all on the same system,” Middendorf said.
The body cameras also include redaction technology — which Rekstad said will be a major time saver for officers who need to prepare video for public release or a trial — and can be live-streamed to superiors when an officer is in the field.
Upgraded cameras with the latest technology would be provided to each participating agency every two and a half years. That cost is included in the price of the service.
Middendorf said the quoted price expires at the end of December, so she is urging the County Board to approve the purchase before that time. If they had to wait until after Jan. 1, 2022, the prices would go up and the process would essentially start over.
“When you guys are putting this out to the public to see, are you putting down what the cost is for the public?” asked Mayor Al Yoder. “Or, are you just putting that we’re asking if you’re interested in cameras? Every citizen’s going to say ‘yes,’ but once they look at the price, they might say, ‘I don’t know.’”
Rekstad said the price is not included in the survey, but is available to the public to see through materials presented to the County Board and city councils. Later in the meeting, Borash clarified that the questions in the survey were those which were recommended by the League of Minnesota Cities.
While many Council members said they understood the importance of implementing such a program, they also expressed concern about the cost.
“In reality, if we were to adopt this and join you guys, our residents would be paying a portion of this for the city, but then they’d still be paying another portion for the county?” asked Council Member Amy Hutchison. “Because we pay county taxes and city taxes. So, in essence, our residents will be paying for the same thing twice?”
Rekstad said the $4,353 annual cost would go into the city of Motley’s yearly levy. In terms of how the county will pay for its cost for 32 body and 26 squad cameras, he said it will be up to Sheriff Shawn Larsen to work with the County Board to decide. He could not say whether or not it would be included in the county’s levy.
“We are such a small community,” Hutchison said. “If we tell our residents, ‘Over 10 years we’re going to pay $43,000,’ in my mind it’s unrealistic. I feel like I can’t justify that to the residents.”
Rekstad clarified, again, that the county’s server — which the Motley Police Department uses — would no longer be supported after Oct. 17, 2022. If the city were to not join in the new program with the county, he said it would be up to them how they would want to move forward, but it would have other options to explore on its own.
Middendorf said one of the key components she focused on was the redaction technology. She said it could be a big plus in ensuring something doesn’t accidentally go out to the public or get shown in court.
“I know $43,000 sounds like a lot, but think of one lawsuit, with one video that goes out that’s not redacted properly and there’s a child in that video and now you have a lawsuit on your hands or something,” she said.
“I get that, but I think the frustrating part for me — Amy kind of touched on it, too — our residents are going to pay not only for our own cameras,” Yoder replied. “They’ll end up helping to pay for the county cameras.”
Hutchison asked, since the city’s officers aren’t on duty at the same time, if it would be possible for the city to just purchase one camera for both of them to use. Rekstad and Middendorf said they both recommended against it.
Rekstad said there was a potential the battery would not last long enough, and the docking station will be at the Sheriff’s Office in Little Falls; something he said would save on the overall cost. He said he would have concerns about the life expectancy of the camera, as well.
Middendorf added that the cost of the hardware itself — about $1,300 per camera — was only about half of what would be charged to the city. The rest is for the software, service agreement and licensing — the last of which is required by law for each officer to have their own.
“You can’t be Officer Borash 24/7,” she said.
Rekstad said, if the County Board approves the recommendation to go with Axon, it would still likely be eight - 10 months before the agencies involved would go live with the new equipment. Along with installation, there is also training involved for all officers before it can be taken into the field.
Borash told the Council he had also received a quote from another company. He plans to go into detail about that at a 5 p.m. Nov. 29, budget meeting so the Council can weigh its choices before making a final decision on the county’s proposal.
“There’s no statute that says we have to go to body cams just because the county’s going,” Yoder said. “They may come to that. They haven’t yet. I think the system that Jason and them guys are proposing is steak versus getting some smaller one. I mean, you’re getting a new camera every two and a half years, and you’re paying for that. In the other system, you may be able to stretch it out for five years. It’s just something we have to figure out what we’re going to do.”
He added that one of his fears is that the Motley Police Department would have to drive its squad car two years longer than it does now to even out the costs.
“This is a lot of money to add onto the budget,” he said.
Borash stressed that, if the city opts to not go with the county, it was important to have something in place before October 2022. At that point, the department would essentially have no video capability.
Yoder said he and Council Member Pat O’Regan had looked at another system, as well. So there were other options on the table.
“I get it, it’s not steak, but it seemed to be a fair system,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.