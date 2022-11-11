Motley City Council

Motley City Council Members, from left, Nikki Bjerga, Mayor Mike Schmidt, Pat O'Regan and Steve Johnson, discuss a recent wage study with department heads, from left, Fire Chief Brad Olson, City Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden, Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton and Police Chief Jason Borash, Monday, during a special budget meeting at Motley City Hall.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Salaries and wages for city employees is a key topic for the Motley City Council, as it works to put together the 2023 budget.

In September, the Council voted to hire Public Sector Human Resources Consultant Paul Ness to complete a wage study. The decision to move forward with the study was, in part, due to Police Chief Jason Borash’s request to the Council to explore a different pay scale and structure.

