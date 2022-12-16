The Motley City Council marked Council Member Jace Carlson's final meeting with a group photo, Monday. From left, Carlson, Pat O'Regan, Mayor Mike Schmidt and Steve Johnson. Not pictured: Council Member Nikki Bjerga.
The Motley City Council approved a 2023 levy increase, Monday, that was significantly reduced from the preliminary amount decided upon in September.
The city will collect a total levy amount of $424,181, a 4.43% increase over the $406,198 it brought in this year. The approved amount was down from the preliminary levy of $457,682; which would have been a 12.67% increase over 2022.
No city residents were present to speak at a public hearing for the proposed budget and levy, which was held at the beginning of Monday’s meeting.
“These are the dollar amounts specific to the general fund, fire, street improvement, street projects — with a total certified levy of $424,181,” said Mayor Mike Schmidt.
Of the levy amount, $247,056 will go into the city’s 2023 general fund. A total of $58,000 will go toward street improvements, $21,531 to the fire department and $97,594 will be put toward three outstanding bonds taken out for past street projects.
The levy will apply to Motley residents living in both Morrison and Cass counties.
Earlier in the meeting, the Council also approved a request from Police Chief Jason Borash to purchase a 40mm launcher for $2,339.24.
A less lethal weapon, he said it has become a commonly used piece of equipment for law enforcement when “approaching subjects that might be dangerous, or for different reasons where you want to try to avoid having to use lethal force, but yet be able to control the subject, as needed,” according to Borash.
He said the city currently has a shotgun that shoots bean bag rounds. However, the 40mm launcher is a safer alternative. It shoots small projectiles with foam tips. One variety of the projectile also uses marking paint so individuals can be easily identified in a crowd control situation, according to Borash.
“Most of the counties in the area — Morrison County, Todd County, Wadena County — they’ve all moved to this 40mm launcher,” Borash said.
The approved cost included all of the necessary equipment, along with the projectiles.
Borash added that it will likely take “six-plus months” before the city receives its purchase.
“It’s kind of a popular thing across the country right now, that everybody’s moving to, so it takes a little while to get them,” he said.
He also informed the Council that he and Officer Cody Holtz have already been trained on the 40mm launcher through training with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
“We do trainings with them, so we’ve already been trained on how to properly use it and been certified for that,” Borash said.
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Approved 2023 officers for the Motley Fire Department, decided on in a recent election. Brad Olson will remain the Fire Chief, with Todd Judd and Jace Carlson serving as First and Second Assistant Chief, respectively. Nathan Thiede was elected Medical Officer;
• Approved a request from Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton to attend the annual Minnesota Rural Water Association Conference in March 2023, for a cost of $275, plus expenses;
• Accepted the Hiring Committee’s recommendation to hire Sarah Lenzen to an administrative/accounting assistant position;
• Tabled a decision to approve fund transfers recommended by the Fund Transfers Committee;
• Accepted the proposed 2023 Fee Schedule; and
• Thanked Council Member Jace Carlson for his service, as it was his final meeting. Carlson did not seek re-election in November.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Motley City Hall.
