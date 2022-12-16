Motley City Council

The Motley City Council marked Council Member Jace Carlson's final meeting with a group photo, Monday. From left, Carlson, Pat O'Regan, Mayor Mike Schmidt and Steve Johnson. Not pictured: Council Member Nikki Bjerga.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

The Motley City Council approved a 2023 levy increase, Monday, that was significantly reduced from the preliminary amount decided upon in September.

The city will collect a total levy amount of $424,181, a 4.43% increase over the $406,198 it brought in this year. The approved amount was down from the preliminary levy of $457,682; which would have been a 12.67% increase over 2022.

