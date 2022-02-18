Infrastructure was a key topic for the Motley City Council, Tuesday.
The Council discussed a possible public improvement project on Cemetery Road, the ongoing issue of a leaking water main and the purchase of a new pump for one of the city’s lift stations.
Bolton and Menk Engineer Anthony Moule was on hand to give the Council an update on the proposed Cemetery Road project. It eventually unanimously passed a resolution to move forward with Bolton and Menk to their next phase of preparing a feasibility study.
Moule said he and City Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski met with the street committee to discuss possible improvements, which could include widening the street. Preliminary engineering work is already underway and surveying is completed.
“We did some research on what there is for right of way along Cemetery Road,” Moule said. “Soil borings were performed in December, and we’ve taken a preliminary look at our survey information to see how the road would fit if we widened it and what could be done.”
He said the next step in the process would be for Bolton and Menk to prepare a preliminary engineering report, or feasibility study. This is a required piece of the project if the city wants to implement special assessments on property owners along the project area.
Mayor Al Yoder asked if any concerns came to light during the work that has been completed, so far.
“So far things are looking good,” Moule said. “I would say there is, in terms of the right of way, there are two parcels along the west end of the road that there appears to not be any recorded right of way, but there would be a prescriptive easement for the existing road. So that is one item that we’ll have to address.”
Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton also updated the Council on a water leak near the trailer park in northeast Motley that was discussed during the January meeting. The January water usage report from the treatment plant indicated the leak was causing a loss of about 40,000 - 50,000 gallons per day; 20% more than what is usually used over the course of a month.
At the January meeting, Brotherton said Public Works was alerted to the leak on Dec. 24, 2021, after it was causing flooding in the trailer park on Riverside Lane. They were unable to locate the leak, mainly because of the difficulty in digging near the fire hydrant that was believed to be the source of the leaky line. There is a power pole near the hydrant, and underneath it there is a gas line, six fiber optic lines and a culvert.
“With frost and stuff it’s kind of tough to go chasing after some of that stuff,” Brotherton said, Tuesday.
To keep the leak from causing further flooding in the trailer park, city crews were able to divert the water into a culvert that is running out toward a ditch. Brotherton suggested it was still best to wait until the ground thaws before it digs for the leak as a safety precaution.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s two leaks or something, the way it’s going,” he said. “Then, if we can get down to it and get it opened up is the big thing. ... I think with that much water, we’re going to have a big hole whenever we get to it. It’s going to be a mess. I’d hate to have frost ledges hanging over the top of us.”
He hopes to dig to search for the leak as soon as the ground begins to thaw.
The Council also approved a request from Brotherton to purchase a new pump for the city’s main lift station. Public Works was able to temporarily remedy the situation by swapping in a pump from another station, but it is only a 3 horsepower pump while the one it replaced was 10 horsepower.
Brotherton said he reached out to ask about having the old pump rebuilt so the city wouldn’t have to purchase a new one.
“It’s 35 years old,” Brotherton said. “He said, ‘You got your life out of it. Buy a new one and spend the money.’”
Brotherton said he got two quotes to replace the pump, and he felt the best route was to go with a model that costs $8,236. There was one cheaper model, he said, but after looking at the specs and features, he felt it was a better investment to spend the extra $500 on the more expensive model.
“If it lasts as long as the last one did, we’re in good shape,” Brotherton said.
He said there was also a pump that needs to be replaced at the lift station near the school, but that one is not critical. Therefore, he said he is going to keep shopping around for better prices before making a request to the Council.
Motley City Council briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Motley City Council:
• Approved a gambling license request for St. Michael’s Catholic Church for events scheduled for April 10 and Nov. 20;
• Approved amendments to the Fire Department Relief Association bylaws;
• Set the dates for city-wide garage sales on May 6 - 7, and for city-wide clean-up day for May 14;
• Approved the 2021 pay equity report;
• Approved a resolution updating a city ordinance to reflect a payment of $25 per meeting for members of the Planning Commission; and
• Approved donations to the city totaling $110 that will go into the Fire Department’s truck fund.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Motley City Hall.
