Record high gas prices are making an impact on garbage and recycling collection in Motley.
Monday, the Motley City Council approved a motion to amend its contract with Long Prairie Sanitation (LPS) so that the company can alter the fuel surcharge in what it charges the city every six months. Previously, the changes were allowed only on an annual basis, on Jan. 1 each year, throughout the life of the contract.
According to a letter the city received from LPS, fuel was $2.29 per gallon when the original contract was signed. It reads that the company can increase or decrease the fuel charge by 3% for every 50 cents up or down in fuel prices. An increase of 6% was already added on the first of this year.
In the same letter, LPS asked to amend the surcharge on a monthly basis. However, Mayor Al Yoder said that would be too often for the city, as it would make the budgeting process much more difficult.
“To me, it’s too much,” Yoder said. “I mean, I get gas prices are going up high, but it’s for everybody. It’s not just for them.”
He suggested that allowing LPS to change the fuel surcharge every six months would be a fair compromise. The city entered into a five-year contract with LPS in May 2021, which expires Dec. 31, 2026.
In the letter to the city, LPS Owner Terry Lanoue noted that fuel affects everything from oil, tires and parts. He also wrote that he had previously approached former Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski about adding another 6% increase to the surcharge in April, because fuel had gone up another $1 per gallon since January. Yoder said Bryniarski was not in favor of allowing the increase.
“The monthly fuel surcharge will allow our company to recover some of the cost that Long Prairie Sanitation incurs with rising fuel prices and products while allowing us to achieve the operating margins needed to provide the quality of service that our customers expect,” Lanoue wrote.
According to the letter, the average fuel cost for the company is up to $5.39 per gallon, an increase of more than 100% at the time of the original contract.
Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden said changing the surcharge on a monthly basis wouldn’t be much of an issue from the city’s perspective in terms of its internal software systems. She noted the biggest issue would be for residents who budget for a certain amount each month to pay for trash and recycling services. They would no longer be able to rely on a consistent cost.
“We have to look at it — they’re a business, and actually we are a business, too,” said Council Member Steve Johnson. “We have a budget for a whole city and that’s, in my mind, identical to theirs. It’s tough all over. One-hundred percent I don’t like the month-to-month deal at all. I would vote against it.”
Odden did clarify that the adjustments work both ways, per the contract. If gas prices go down, LPS would also decrease its fuel surcharge by 3% for every 50 cents. That prevents the company from raising the amount when fuel prices are up and leaving them there, even if the trend reverses.
Council Member Pat O’Regan said he liked the language in the contract that prevents LPS from “arbitrarily” leaving the price up after a fuel price increase. However, he agreed that allowing a change every six months was much more palatable than every month.
“Six months I’m OK with; maybe even quarterly,” said Council Member Jace Carlson. “I can see it getting pretty crazy going monthly. That gives them four opportunities instead of two to bump the prices up on the contract.”
He also clarified that, along with the 6% increase in January — which was approved by the Council as part of the fee schedule — LPS was asking for an additional adjustment to cover the rise in prices since January.
Odden said she believed that increase would be between 9% - 12% above what was approved in January.
“Realistically, they can’t change it right now — not without our approval,” Carlson said. “If we approve it, can we say, ‘We’ll let you take another 6%, instead of going to a 12% jump right off the bat?’”
“If that’s something you want to negotiate with them,” Odden said.
“It would be kind of helping them out a little, recover some of theirs, but they’re not going to gouge us right away, either,” Carlson said.
Yoder suggested it might be best to let LPS do what it needs to do in order to catch up and then allow the surcharge to change every six months. He said the Council could also put in the contract that any one-time adjustment above a certain percentage would require LPS to come before the Council to make a formal request.
Since the charge goes up or down in increments of 3%, he said 9% sounded reasonable for that percentage that triggered Council approval.
“I like to look at the big picture,” Johnson said. “My friend is an owner/operator, he filled up the other day — we all know this — $1,300 to fill up his truck. I like to look at, everybody’s in the same boat. My whole life, I hate making a contract and then changing things. I just hate it.”
Yoder said the Council could also ask LPS to end the current contract and come back to re-do it during the next budget cycle. However, he said the only other company which has expressed interest in serving Motley is no cheaper. Yoder felt LPS was “the best of the best, at this point.”
Johnson added that he agreed LPS was doing a good job.
Yoder also said it might be worthwhile to talk about how prices and service would be impacted if the city dropped recycling service and went to garbage only. Odden said, since recycling is only picked up twice per month while trash is weekly, she did not think it would make a big difference.
Ultimately, the Council agreed to let LPS adjust the surcharge to what it needs to right now. After that, changes will only be allowed every six months, and any one-time increase of 9% or more will require a formal request.
“I get it,” Yoder said. “I get that gas and fuel is expensive for them hauling. We need to get rid of garbage and we don’t want to do something to mess with that.”
