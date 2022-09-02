Morrison County will see an increase in the amount it provides to the Great River Regional Library (GRRL) in 2023.
GRRL Executive Director Karen Pundsack provided an overview of the 2023 budget to the County Board, Tuesday.
Morrison County is one of six that is serviced by GRRL. It runs the libraries in Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton, Swanville and Upsala, which are among the 32 system-wide. Each county provides a portion of the organization’s annual budget, which is determined by membership, tax capacity and population.
“We set the budget by Aug. 1, per the joint powers agreement, without knowing what that dollar amount will be,” Pundsack said. “We still don’t have that figure. We probably won’t until late September or the beginning of October.”
In 2023, GRRL is estimating an overall budget of $10.038 million, a 3.14% increase over 2022. Of that, $527,994 (5.6%) will come from Morrison County, a 7.403% and $36,395 increase compared to this year.
Part of the reason for that increase, Pundsack said, is due to the fact that all three factors that play into the contribution amount decreased in Stearns County, historically the largest funder. That meant a larger portion of the budget had to be distributed among the other five counties. Because of that, Pundsack said even if the budget amount had remained the same as 2022, there would have been a “pretty large fluctuation” for other counties.
“In Morrison County, the percent of population as a whole for Great River, and the percent of users as a whole for Morrison County, was very strong,” she said. “That made those formula factors in Morrison County slightly larger than they have been in previous years.”
The average increase over last year among all six counties was 6.4%, Pundsack said.
One thing she said GRRL is proud of, however, is the per capita cost to provide services within its region. She said it is about half that of other areas around the state. She said this can be achieved because it operates in a consolidated region in which it can leverage infrastructure to keep costs down.
According to Pundsack, the average cost for library services, per capita, throughout the state is $39. In the GRRL region, that is $20. Morrison County’s per capita cost for each resident is about $15.46, annually.
The increase follows two straight years of decreases to the amount Morrison County paid, and is just the second increase since 2018.
“A lot of the budget, over time, has been supported through cash reserves or surplus funds from the previous budget year,” Pundsack said. “That was something that was pretty deliberate. I think about three to five years ago we started spending down on those reserves.”
During that time, GRRL has been able to spend down those cash reserves from about seven months to about four and a half months. In 2023, about $230,000 in reserve funds will supplement the budget.
Additional funding comes from surplus carryover in 2021. The last couple of years, Pundsack said the surplus has gone straight to the budget rather than to cash reserves. That will account for $313,860 in the 2023 budget.
The other dollar amount she said has “shifted quite a bit” in recent years is interest revenue. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said that was historically around $100,000 per year. That saw a “dramatic decline” during the past couple of years, according to Pundsack.
“It’s starting to grow back and we anticipate that we will be able to rely on that a little better in future budgets, but that dollar amount isn’t quite as much as it used to be,” she said.
More than 70% of GRRL’s budget goes to personnel.
Commissioner Randy Winscher, who also represents Morrison County on the GRRL Board of Directors, told the Board that Pundsack was “doing a great job” in finding efficiencies within the system. Many of those come within the personnel structure.
“One of the things we’ve been trying really hard to do, knowing that personnel is our largest expenditure and our people are important, is trying to create efficiencies and also create jobs people actually want,” Pundsack said.
Prior to her becoming director of GRRL, she said there were about 280 employees system-wide, 54 of whom held a position that was eligible for benefits. Among them, she said there were around 30 library services coordinators running each of the respective branches.
At this point, she said they have 64 benefit packages on the budget and employ 19 library services coordinators.
As people have retired in those part-time positions running the branches, she said they have used that as an opportunity to create a benefit-eligible position. Those require a bachelor’s degree in a library related field.
“To ask someone to work part-time with a bachelor’s degree in today’s environment is just not very realistic,” Pundsack said. “We’ve been very successful in making that more efficient. We have fewer jobs, but at least they pay a more reasonable starting rate across the region.”
Aside from the budget, Pundsack also highlighted a few programming changes within the library in 2022. She said the Board passed a new strategic plan that went into effect, which refined GRRL’s priorities beyond its core values of “exceptional customer service, forward thinking and community focus.”
The focus for the next five years will be on literacy, access, library awareness and organizational excellence.
“We also added a theory of change, which says that our goal at Great River Regional Library — our reason to exist — is so that people in our communities can thrive and find the information and resources they need to do it,” Pundsack said.
As such, the library expanded its hours system-wide, as of Jan. 1. That was covered not only in the 2022 budget, but was also made possible by staff members stepping up and taking on those additional hours in locations that are, generally, single-staffed.
According to Pundsack, the summer reading program was a rousing success again in 2022. More than 10,000 kids participated last year, and though final numbers aren’t in yet, she thought they exceeded that number this year.
“We’ve had some really cool collaborations,” she said. “The ‘Wifi2GO’ project started out as a fun development project in Pierz. Through the change in our state funding for telecommunications aid, we were able to expand that project to all 32 libraries. We are also in the process of expanding checkout periods for those hotspots from one week to three weeks.”
The other big collaboration project across all of the libraries, she said, was through the Every Meal program. All 32 locations throughout the six counties are used as distribution sites for free food bags for children in food-insecure homes.
“We’re really happy to be able to use that library infrastructure to offer additional services that you might not think of when you think about the library,” Pundsack said.
Using its American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the federal government, GRRL is also working to enhance services. With those dollars, she said they are working on a project to provide WiFi access at the libraries to 24 hours a day, seven days per week in locations that have a parking lot.
“It goes out beyond those library windows and it’s a much stronger signal,” she said.
