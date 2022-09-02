GRRL Budget

A graph provided by Great River Regional Library show a breakdown of where it will receive its funding from in the 2023 budget. Morrison County will provide 5.6% of the overall budget.

 Graphic by Great River Regional Library

Morrison County will see an increase in the amount it provides to the Great River Regional Library (GRRL) in 2023.

GRRL Executive Director Karen Pundsack provided an overview of the 2023 budget to the County Board, Tuesday.

