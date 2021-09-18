Morrison County’s contribution to the Great River Regional Library’s (GRRL) 2022 budget will be reduced from what it paid in 2021.
GRRL Executive Director Karen Pundsack and Accounting Coordinator Amy Anderson informed the Morrison County Board of Commissioners of the decrease during a Sept. 7 presentation. In all, Morrison County will pay $491,598 toward the 2022 budget; $11,403 less than what it contributed in 2021. GRRL operates the public libraries in Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton, Swanville and Upsala.
Anderson said GRRL receives the majority of its operating and capital funding from the six counties it serves. The library’s board of trustees adopted the 2022 budget in July
“Several goals were set by our trustees as part of the process,” Anderson said “Keeping county shares as flat as possible, and the use of reserves in the overall 2022 budget. To keep contributions flat, shares are calculated using the library’s 2021 operating budget and a reflection of each county’s population, registered user numbers and net tax capacity.”
To reach its total $9.733 million budget, $315,218 in unsigned funds from the library’s reserves will be incorporated in 2022.
Pundsack said the library does have a “fairly healthy” reserve at this point. It has been a point of emphasis for the board of trustees to spend down that reserve to help offset county shares. She said this year, because of fluctuations in the state funding formula, there were some counties that paid more than 2021, and others which paid less.
“Morrison County was one of the ones that paid less,” she said. “Our goal is to get that reserve down over time. But, as Amy mentioned, we also see a lot of fluctuations in our state aid.”
The 2022 GRRL budget also supports the expansion of the library’s fines-free initiative. The program was started in 2019 and does exactly what it says — there are no fines for late materials that have been checked out from the library.
Anderson said late material fines make up only about 1% of the library’s overall budget. They are also not guaranteed, so planning for a significant reduction actually made it easier to calculate that line in the 2022 budget.
Patrons are, however, still responsible to replace items when they are not returned.
“The goals of expanding this idea are to reduce financial barriers that may prevent patrons from accessing library materials and to increase the amount of time our staff can spend assisting library users in a positive way,” Anderson said.
She said library staff are researching how libraries in other cities and counties have set their policies when adopting similar programs.
Another program that the GRRL is highlighting as school is back in session and it prepares to head into the new year is its WiFi2GO project. Started in 2020 with the help of state telecommunications aid grants, the program means all five libraries within Morrison County — as well as throughout the GRRL system — will have WiFi hotspots that are available to check out.
A WiFi hotspot is a device that allows the user to access an internet connection from anywhere. The hotspot works off of cell towers to provide a signal, and any device can be used to go on the web after connecting via the hotspot. The devices are available to check out for one week at each of GRRL’s locations.
Pundsack said, so far, the program has been well received.
“There’s no limit to the amount of data that you can use on those hotspots so, we have a lot of people that kind of rotate it,” she said.
The expansion of the program has evolved from the success of a pilot project that started with fundraising in Pierz. Additional support has led to more funding, allowing for the program to be implemented system-wide. Each library has at least five hotspots available for checkout. Patrons can call ahead and see if there is one available during library hours.
“That sounds good for the people out there,” said County Board Chair Mike Wilson. “I would say that’s a pretty hot item.”
One other project the library is looking to implement at some point also aims at expanding broadband connectivity. With funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, GRRL is working with some cities that have a parking lot outside of their building to have WiFi available 24 hours a day, seven days per week outside of the library.
“We’re actually looking at putting something on a light pole out in those library parking lots,” Pundsack said “Our patrons definitely use the library for a lot of different things, and broadband is one of those things.”
“That’s a great idea, because I know of people who go to McDonald’s or whatever and sit in the parking lot so they can hook onto their WiFi,” Wilson said.
